Top 5 features Minecraft should have added already

With Minecraft being an open sandbox game, there are so many possibilities out there for players to enhance their world. There are some features, though, that should have already been added to the game.

From small things like petting mobs or being able to decorate in more ways, all the way to larger additions to the game, there are plenty of features that players have been begging the Minecraft developers for since the game's release.

Here are some of the most requested features that players feel should be added to Minecraft.

5 features that should already be in Minecraft

#5 - Petting tamed mobs

Something as simple as being able to give a player's in-game pets a cuddle is an addition that Minecraft hasn't added yet. The only way players can interact with their animals after taming them is by feeding them or making them stand or sit.

Being able to pet a player's dog or other small interactions would bring such a wholesome vibe to the game. This could even be enhanced by the inclusion of pet houses or bowls, something for players to decorate their bases with to keep their pets happy rather than having them sit at home in one space.

#4 - More atmospheric mobs

Atmospheric mobs in Minecraft mods are some of the best features out there, as they add a ton of life to the surrounding areas. Currently, there are only a handful of mobs that are biome-specific, and they're all quite large and expected for the area.

Having atmospheric mobs, like frogs or bugs in swamps and snakes in the desert, is a perfect way for players to feel more immersed in the game and their surroundings.

#3 - Tying leads between fences

Tying leads to fences is something that players don't particularly need, but it's something that a lot of players would enjoy.

Imagine the possibilities: Minecraft players could create rope bridges, decorative ropes, rope swings, and more.

Currently, leads can only be connected to fences when a mob is tied to the other end; it wouldn't be that massive of a change, but it could revitalize the building community in a massive way.

#2 - Backpacks

Backpacks are one of those items that players have been begging Minecraft developers for years. With the ever-increasing amount of items being added to the game, the regular 36-item slot inventory isn't cutting it anymore.

This is why backpacks are so important. They provide players with ample inventory space when players need it the most. Mining trips and exploratory excursions no longer need to be cut short with backpacks because there's plenty of space on the player's back to keep extra items.

#1 - Hammers

Lots of Minecraft mods these days have incorporated hammers into their lineup of tools, and it's understandable why.

Mining with a pickaxe already takes a lot of time (especially before diamond or netherite, without enchantments), and that only breaks a single block at a time.

Hammers can be used to break down a 3x3 area. This drastically decreases the amount of effort spent mining out large areas and gives players much more efficient ways of strip mining.

There are so many features that Minecraft is missing, but here are just a few that should've already been added. Better yet, all of these features can be found in the Quark Mod for Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.