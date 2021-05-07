Squid vs Fish in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Fish and squid are two peaceful mobs in Minecraft. These mobs are somewhat forgettable and rarely seen since they can only reside within bodies of water like oceans.

Fish and squid are some of the only aquatic mobs in Minecraft. They have many similarities, like their habitat and general behavior. But these mobs aren't as similar as many players would assume.

For those players who are curious, here's a list of all the similarities and differences between fish and squids in Minecraft.

Also read: 5 best things you didn't know about the squid in Minecraft.

Differences between Squid and Fish in Minecraft

Appearances

Squid appearance in Minecraft (Image via tjb0607.deviantart.com)

Squid and fish have one key difference, and that's their appearances. Squids are much larger than fish. They're dark blue and have multiple legs that help propel them through the water. They also appear to have eyes, which aren't visible on most fish.

Fish appearance in Minecraft (Image via planetminecraft)

Fish, on the other hand, are rarely seen in Minecraft. When they are seen, it's clear that they're slender creatures that appear pink and blue. Most fish aren't visible in water and can only be seen after they're caught with fishing rods.

Fishing

Player fishing in Minecraft (Image via curseforge)

Squids and fish have different game mechanics when it comes to fishing. Squids can be killed, and do not drop any food.

Drops

Squid with ink sac (Image via Minecraft)

When a fish is killed because of fishing, it will drop a raw fish. When squids are killed, they will drop ink sacs that can be used to make dye in Minecraft.

Fish variants

Fish with a mod (Image via skins-Minecraft)

There are four different fish variants in Minecraft: cod, salmon, tropical, and pufferfish. Fish are a large and diverse species category, while squids only come in one form.

Similarities Between Squid and Fish in Minecraft

Habitat

Squid statue (Image via planetminecraft)

Both squids and fish have the same habitat in Minecraft. They're both ocean creatures. When fish or squid are taken out of the water, they will suffocate and die. However, it's important to note that it's nearly impossible to take a fish out of water.

Behavior

Bluefish (Image via skins-Minecraft)

Squid and fish both showcase similar behavior towards players. They're both neutral and peaceful mobs in Minecraft. If they're attacked by the player, they will not attack back.

Who would win in a fight?

Squid and fish in an aquarium (Image via Reddit)

It's impossible for squids and fish to fight in Minecraft, but if these two mobs were to fight, the squid would likely win. This is because the squid is much bigger and uses its ink to either run away or distract an attacker.

Neither fish nor squids have any sort of attack in Minecraft, but assuming each one can attack, it's almost certain that the squid will come out stronger. Squids also have more health points than fish. Squids have 10 health points, while fish vary.

Also read: Ghast vs Blaze in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?