5 best things you didn't know about the squid in Minecraft

Everyone loves squid! They add life to Minecraft's vast oceans and rivers. While they always seem to be around, most players tend to ignore them.

Squids have some unique features not found in any other passive mob in Minecraft. They also do not provide any food for the player, however they should.

Top 5 things you didn't know about the squid in Minecraft

#5 - Black Dye

Shown: Monke using Black dye to craft a Black Wool (Image via Minecraft)

For those who don't know, Squids have a 100% chance to drop 1-3 Ink Sacs upon death. These ink sacs can be used to make Black Dye, which can be used in tons of recipes!

#4 - Ink Shot!

Ink'd! (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that squids will shoot a cloud of ink when attacked. Squids did not always do this in previous updates.

In addition to the ink cloud, when hit, squids will also produce unique blue bubble particles.

#3 - Interactions with mobs

A Guardian attacking a poor Squiddy :c (Image via Minecraft)

Squids are commonly attacked by Axolotls, Guardians, and Elder Guardians. Players must think twice before having an open Axolotl pen as they will constantly leave to chase octopi.

Conversely, if the player likes to have Octopi friends around, make sure no Guardians or Axolotls can get to them!

#2 - Baby Squid?

A player finds a (cramped) Baby Squid! (Image via u/Jonathsans on Reddit)

Yes, in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, squids have a 5% chance to spawn as babies! This is terrible news for the octopi lovers of the Java Edition, as they are stuck with not a large squid only.

Hopefully, one day Java Edition users get to witness the beauty and grace of a baby squid. Only a few crafters have been graced by their presence.

#1 - Squid Release date?

A house built in Minecraft Beta 1.2 in 2011 (Image via u/potato-of-Ireland on Reddit)

Squids are quite the ancient mob! Added in Minecraft Beta 1.2 in 2011, squids are one of the oldest mobs in the game of Minecraft.

Along with squids, charcoal, sugar, bone meal, and sandstone were also released in Beta 1.2. Leave a comment if you were around during the conception of squids!

