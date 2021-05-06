Ghast vs Blaze in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Ghasts and Blazes are two of the most well-known Nether mobs in Minecraft. These two mobs will use their fire attacks to try and kill players as soon as they see them. They're extremely hostile, and their drops are extremely useful.

These two mobs have a lot in common, like their habitat, behavior, and their abilities to fly. But these mobs also have several differences such as their appearances and health points.

New players may get these two mobs confused if they've never traveled to the Nether dimension before. Here's every similarity and difference between Ghasts and Blazes in Minecraft.

Major Differences between Ghasts and Blazes in Minecraft

Appearance

Blazes and Ghasts each have their distinct appearances and look very different from one another.

Blaze's appearance in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.wikia)

Blazes are yellow in appearance. They're usually floating, as Blazes don't have legs. Blazes have three circles of blaze rods that circle their bodies as they move. Two of the circles move clockwise, and the last moves counterclockwise. Each of these circles rotates in a different place at a different speed. Blazes also commonly have small firey sparks flying off of their bodies as they move.

Ghast's appearance in Minecraft (Image via cgtrader)

Ghasts are white, ghostlike creatures that fly around in Minecraft. Their main body is very boxy and they have several legs that flow in the wind behind them. These legs are just for show as Ghasts always float and fly.

Ghasts usually appear crying with slight traces of tears rolling down their faces. When Ghasts become hostile, their eyes and mouths will turn red, as if possessed.

Noises

Ghast floating in the Nether (Image via tnhonline)

Ghasts and blazes make different noises as players approache them. Blazes are much quieter than Ghasts and often make ominous breathing noises. Paired with the classic Nether music, these noises can be terrifying.

Ghasts make loud, high pitches screaming and crying noises. This will ring out across the nether for any nearby players to hear.

Health points

A blaze in a Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

Despite ghasts being much larger than blazes, they're actually 10 points weaker. Ghasts have 10 health points or 5 player hearts, while Blazes have 20 health points or 10 player hearts.

This doesn't necessarily mean Ghasts are easier to kill though. Ghasts move very quickly and often attack from far away. This means players have to shoot them with arrows to kill them, which can often take a few tries.

Attack points

Ghast about to attack (Image via blendswap)

Ghasts are stronger than Blazes with their attacks. Ghasts have two aspects to their attacks. They have an initial explosion and then an aftershock which varies in damage points based on the Minecraft difficulty level. The initial explosion is always 6 damage points, while the aftershock does 7 damage points on easy, 12 on normal, and 22.5 on hard.

Blazes have much weaker attacks. A blaze fireball has an initial attack of 5 damage points and one fire damage point that lasts a few seconds afterward. Contact with a Blaze will harm the player by 4 points in easy mode, 6 points in normal, and 9 points in hard.

Similarities between Ghasts and Blazes in Minecraft

Behavior

Ghast statue (Image via planetminecraft)

Ghasts and Blazes are both incredibly hostile towards players. Both mobs will attempt to attack and kill the player. They are also mobs that don't necessarily attempt to get closer to the player to kill them. Since they both shoot objects at the player to kill them, there's no need for them to get into close quarters with the player.

Flying and floating

Blaze floating above the ground (Image via es.Minecraft.wikia)

Blazes and Ghasts float above the ground constantly. These two mobs don't use legs or feet to walk and move around. While Blazes tend to stay closer to the ground than Ghasts, they both are constantly flying and floating around.

Who would win in a fight?

A fight between these mobs could go either way. Ghasts have lower health points than Blazes, but Ghast's attacks are also more powerful than Blazes. A match could end in either side winning. However, Ghasts are likely to win in since they move much faster and are located higher than Blazes, who like to stay near the ground. Blazes only move upwards when attacking, meaning the Blaze is easier to hit for Ghast.

A Blaze can win though. Since Blaze's can shoot their attacks from far out, they can hit the Ghast enough times to hurt and kill them. But this is unlikely since Blaze attacks move slower than Ghast moves.

