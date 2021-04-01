Top 5 uses for Ghasts in Minecraft

Ghasts are Minecraft mobs that originate in the Nether. They are large grayish-white floating mob that look like huge jellyfish.

Many players wonder why ghasts are "sad," because of how sad they look and the fact that the tears they drop are fireballs. Ghasts are sad because no one wants to hang out with a fire-breathing ghost.

Ghasts are more useful than players may know of in Minecraft. There are multiple things players can use ghasts for, but may not know about. Ghasts also drop items that may be resourceful to players later in the game.

Ghast tears can be used for numerous things in Minecraft. Players can obtain ghast tears by slaying the ghast. The mob will drop 0-1 ghast tears upon death.

5 uses for Ghasts in the Minecraft world

Awkward Potion

(Image via KBDProductionsTV on Youtube)

Ghast tears can be used as an ingredient to make Awkward potion.

Awkward potions are used to create other potions such as the potion of swiftness, potions of healing, potions of regeneration, and more.

End Crystals

(Image via Ethdo on Youtube)

Ghast tears are used to create end crystals to respawn the ender dragon. The end crystals serve as a healing beacon for the ender dragon, but players will still need them to spawn the creature.

In order to make an end crystal, players will need to place seven glass blocks, one eye of ender, and one ghast tear into the crafting menu.

Healing Potions

(Image via Jaydeemc on Youtube)

Ghast tears can also be used as an ingredient in the Awkward potion to create a potion of healing.

Healing potions will give players instant health when consumed. It will immediately add four health points to the player's health bar.

Mundane Potion

(Image via Rajcraft on Youtube)

Mundane potions are used to brew other potions of weakness. Similar to the awkward potion, mundane potions must be brewed first before any other potions can be created.

Mundane potions are created out of one ghast eye, an empty bottle, and blaze power at a brewing stand.

Regeneration Potion

(Image via Jaydeemc on Youtube)\

The regeneration potion in Minecraft allows players to regenerate health over a period of time which causes the player to heal much faster. The potions of regeneration will be in effect for 45 seconds.

This potion is created out of one water bottle, one nether wart, and an empty glass bottle. Players will need to create this in the brewing stand.