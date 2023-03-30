How to pre-purchase Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is the latest spin-off of the world's most beloved sandbox game and will arrive on Windows PCs and consoles on April 18, 2023. The action/strategy title will see players take on the role of heroes aiming to defend the Overworld from a piglin invasion.

To help turn the tides of war, players will recruit allies from among the mobs of the Overworld and build up their base while accruing resources. Every so often, a piglin army will assault a location, forcing players to head out into battle to defend it. The game can also be played in multiplayer, either cooperatively or competitively, and the randomized world generation ensures that no two worlds are the same.

Here's how Minecraft fans can pre-order the game before its release date.

Pre-ordering Minecraft Legends for compatible platforms

Like many gaming titles in the modern day, Minecraft Legends can be bought ahead of the release date. This allows fans to install and play the game right when it releases without having to go through the purchase process on April 18. Fortunately, doing so is easy, and you can pre-order the game via the game's official site as well as on their respective platforms' electronic shops. Legends can also be accessed for free with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription on both Xbox and Windows-based PCs.

While going through each specific e-shop is one way to pre-order Minecraft Legends, it may be simpler for most players to use the game's official site to secure their pre-purchase. With permitted payment information and access to an account of your choosing, you can pre-order the game for your platform (or even multiple platforms) in just a few clicks and keystrokes.

Pre-ordering Minecraft Legends via the official website

Head to the URL "https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/about-legends" to find information about the game. Additionally, there will be a pre-order button at the top-right of the web page. Click on it. Select your platform of choice (Windows PCs on Game Pass, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs via Steam's virtual storefront). Clicking your preferred platform will bring you to the digital storefront of the accompanying hardware. From here, you can select the pre-purchase link for Minecraft Legends. Enter your account information pertaining to the platform being used, ie. Xbox Live, Playstation Network, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch accounts. If you don't have a saved method of payment on your account, enter one to complete the transaction process. Once the pre-order is completed, you'll be able to download the game on April 18, 2023. Game Pass users who chose the game pre-order can bypass the payment process and confirm that they have an active Game Pass subscription. As long as it remains active, fans will be able to play Minecraft Legends without purchasing the game itself.

Alternatively, Minecraft Legends fans can head to their respective storefronts without using the links on the game's site to search for and pre-order the game as well. The site simply provides a one-stop access point that offers links to every method of pre-ordering the game, making it easier to order the game on multiple platforms without ever booting up a console or PC.

