Minecraft Legends: 5 things to know before the release

Minecraft Legends, the latest entry in the block-building franchise's expanded universe, is slated to be released on April 18, 2023. The new spin-off promises a different experience for fans while retaining the core aesthetic and appeal of the series' larger universe.

Players will take on the role of a hero in the Overworld, aiming to repel an invasion of piglins. To accomplish this goal, they must recruit allies comprised of different NPCs and mobs, build their base, and command their followers in the field.

One can also work with fellow players in co-op or go head-to-head on the game's procedurally-generated maps in Competitive Mode.

As Minecraft Legends' release date approaches, there are a few things fans should be aware of about this new spin-off.

What to know about Minecraft Legends before buying

1) The gameplay is action/strategy

A battle to close a Nether portal commences in Minecraft Legends during Minecraft Live 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Much like the dungeon crawler spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, Legends presents a new way to enjoy the franchise's universe. It has a gameplay style completely different from the original game.

Instead of an open sandbox focused on building, crafting, and survival, Legends focuses heavily on strategy elements while allowing players to battle piglins and other hostile mobs from a third-person perspective.

Fans will still be able to build a base, but resource management and ally recruitment will be accomplished by attacking and defending key locations on the in-game map. Players will have to weigh their options each time they set out on the path to battle, as the piglins (and other players in Competitive Mode) can seize the opportunity while players are dispatched on the field.

The game's co-developer is Blackbird Interactive, with many members known for working on the Homeworld series of space strategy games.

There's certainly plenty of action to be had in Minecraft Legends. However, players will have to think ahead and do some planning and management to ensure their continued success.

2) Many Minecraft staples remain

The Overworld's biomes can be corrupted by the Nether's influence in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft Legends offers plenty of new content and gameplay to set it apart from the world's beloved sandbox game, many franchise staples remain.

The Overworld is still comprised of various lush and in-depth biomes, and many of the resources players once harvested in Survival Mode can still be found in Legends. Mobs, both friendly and hostile, can still be found in their original forms, while new faces have also been included.

The act of building bases is still present, though doing so will be accomplished using different conventions within Minecraft Legends' interface.

3) Available platforms

When Microsoft purchased Mojang Studios and its accompanying intellectual property over a decade ago, many Minecraft fans were worried that the game and its future properties would be made into Xbox exclusives. However, this has proven to be a false assumption.

Minecraft Legends will be available on a wide range of devices. Fans will be able to enjoy the action-strategy title on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Additionally, players who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass will be delighted to know that the game will be a Day One release on Game Pass in addition to being available on other online outlets. This includes Xbox's store, PSN's digital storefront, the Nintendo eShop, the Microsoft Store, and Steam.

4) How multiplayer will operate

As previously mentioned, Minecraft Legends will facilitate co-op and competitive gameplay. However, it's worth noting that this multiplayer gameplay will also be available across the game's compatible platforms, so heroes can band together or face off regardless of the platform they're enjoying the game on.

Co-op will take place in the game's main campaign, and up to four players will be able to band together to turn back the invading forces of the piglins. PvP, however, will be handled as a game mode separate from Minecraft Legends' main campaign.

Competitive Mode will be handled with its own distinct set of servers, and teams of four players will take each other on in a procedurally-generated Overworld for supremacy. However, piglins will still be present as a foe in Competitive Mode, meaning teams will have to contend with hostile mobs and players at the same time.

5) Pricing and DLC options

Minecraft Legends' pricing will vary depending on which version of the game is being purchased (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft Legends will cost more than the original Minecraft, it still won't meet the price point of most AAA games that are typically released. A Deluxe Edition is also available for purchase and pre-orders, which includes a downloadable skin pack.

For players who wish to purchase the standard edition of the game, the price point will be slightly different depending on the currency used to buy it:

Pricing Breakdown by Currency

US$ - $39.99 ($49.99 for Deluxe)

- $39.99 ($49.99 for Deluxe) Can$ - $51.99 ($63.99 for Deluxe)

- $51.99 ($63.99 for Deluxe) EU€ - €39.99 (€49.99 for Deluxe)

- €39.99 (€49.99 for Deluxe) GB£ - £33.49 (£41.74 for Deluxe)

- £33.49 (£41.74 for Deluxe) A$ - $59.95 ($74.95 for Deluxe)

- $59.95 ($74.95 for Deluxe) NZ$ - $58.40 ($72.90 for Deluxe)

- $58.40 ($72.90 for Deluxe) S$ - $57.75 ($72 for Deluxe)

In addition to the price points above, Minecraft Legends will be available to download and play on all current Xbox Game Pass plans on console and PC.

On the subject of DLC, the pre-order bonus skin pack is the only downloadable content that is known at the moment. However, if Minecraft Dungeons' expansions are any indication, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive will likely have plenty of plans for new customizations and adventures after the game's full release.

