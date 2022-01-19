Top 3 most effective Minecraft bases

A base is one of the most important parts of Minecraft. It can also be one of the most fun parts of the game. Building cool bases, especially in Survival, is something many players enjoy doing. There are many different types of bases: skybases, underground bunkers, houses, underwater bases and more.

Each one has an advantage and can be useful depending on what players are trying to do. Here are the three most effective Minecraft bases in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The most effective bases in Minecraft

3) Houses

These bases can be the most effective because they are usually tailored exactly to what a player needs. They need a room for enchanting, a garden and a body of water. They can build all of that in one area with relative ease.

Everything a player needs can be built into this type of base. If they need something later, it can be built or added onto the existing structure. It's the most flexible type of base that Minecraft players can have.

Houses can have everything players need (Image via Mojang)

2) Structure base

Generated structures are generally good for loot. However, they can also be used to make an effective base. Certain structures lend themselves to this idea better than others.

A Desert Temple, a Pillager Outpost and a Jungle Temple are among the best structures to use. The Desert Temple and Jungle Temple are usually well-hidden and the Pillager Outpost has more than enough space for players to move in.

Those sugar canes are out of hand Progress... clearing out a desert and expanding my desert temple base in #minecraft . I'll probably do this during workout streams and do other more interesting things during normal streams.Those sugar canes are out of hand Progress... clearing out a desert and expanding my desert temple base in #minecraft. I'll probably do this during workout streams and do other more interesting things during normal streams.Those sugar canes are out of hand https://t.co/GavhJOR75b

1) Underground bunkers

Underground bunkers are both effective and fun. Being able to hide an entire base is helpful in certain worlds, especially with PvP more so than others. The chief challenge with underground bunkers is the size.

Effective bases in Minecraft need to be rather large. They need space for everything players will collect and store. It also would benefit from having an enchanting room, a farm and several other rooms.

This makes it difficult to build, especially because it will need to be mined out. However, in the end, it's worth all the struggle because it is arguably the most effective base in the game.

JMM1233 @jmm_1233 Gardening underground , making a self sustained bunker as one does in minecraft Gardening underground , making a self sustained bunker as one does in minecraft https://t.co/79DbkyVaqY

Which of these is the most effective?

