5 best survival homes to build in Minecraft

Playing survival mode in Minecraft can have its own simple fun. Especially when you come around to decorating and setting up your base — designing and building a great survival home is one of the high points of survival gameplay in Minecraft.

While building in creative mode can be fun, since you have everything at your disposal already, building in survival mode can have its rewards. Having to collect each block that goes into the base can be hugely satisfying and is a process that every Minecraft player is familiar with.

In this article, we look at some of the best survival home designs that you can recreate the next time you play this mode in the game.

Five best survival homes to build in Minecraft

1) Simple Wooden House

This particular survival home has been designed and built by a YouTuber, Folli, who mentions every material needed to construct this survival house with a modern look. It is big enough to hold more than a few rooms, and is a perfect design for Minecraft players who want a simple but large survival base.

Folli adds tons of great features to the house, ranging from some flora outside each window to some great furniture choices inside the house.

Advertisement

Watch the above tutorial to learn how to make this house.

2) Simple Oak Survival House

This particular style of a survival home is perfect for Minecraft players who don’t want to spend too much time looking for different kinds of wood or materials to use for building. The house is entirely made of oak logs, planks, and fences, and since oak is one of the easiest trees to find, this survival home will be up in no time.

The house itself has multiple levels, few of which have been dedicated entirely to farming, making it pretty self-sufficient in terms of food. The creator, JUNS MAB, has also included all that a Minecraft player would need to survive.

Watch the tutorial to learn how to make this house.

3) Aesthetic Survival Home

This creation by Zaypixel is a pretty fantastic survival base to construct. The house itself is a simple two-story setting, with one level mostly used as a bedroom, and the other used for storing materials, as well as crafting and potions items and such.

The video itself is incredibly soothing to watch, as Zaypixel decorates each corner of the house. She even uses campfires to create a wooden canopy on one side of the house, enclosing it with fences and turning it into the perfect pen for your animals.

Watch the tutorial to learn how to make this house.

4) Underground Survival Base

This innovative build by Rizzial teaches Minecraft players how to build a simple underground survival base. The materials required are simple, and the execution is not too complicated, either.

The resulting house consists of everything a survivalist will need in Minecraft, ranging from an enchanting table to farming plots inside the house. The creator adds red-stained glass as a roof to top the house with a bold style statement.

Watch the tutorial to learn how to make this house.

5) Ultimate Survival Base

This ultimate survival base by Mythical Sausage is for Minecraft players who want nothing short of the best base when playing survival mode. It consists of not only a house but also several other buildings that you’ll need when playing survival mode.

Sausage has included buildings such as outhouses, a stable, a storage room, farming areas, an enchanting room with a library, as well as a vast Nether portal within the complex of the base.

Every building is tied together with a path that the creator builds himself, and the interiors for every room have been meticulously decorated in a distinct style.

Watch this tutorial to learn how to make this house.