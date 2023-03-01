Minecraft Legends: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Minecraft Legends, a new spin-off game based on the popular sandbox game, will be released on April 18, 2023. This game will offer a fresh experience with a new story, gameplay, and multiplayer mode. Mojang has released a few trailers detailing aspects of the game, but it can be tricky finding additional information on the game's website.

Considering Minecraft Legends is approaching even closer, it isn't a bad time to take a look at what is known about the upcoming action-strategy title.

What We Know About Minecraft Legends as of March 2023

Players can band together or take each other on competitively in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

A collective effort by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy game that blends the beloved sandbox game's aesthetics with plenty of battling, building, and magic. The game's story centers on a piglin invasion of the Overworld. As the champions of the realm, players must unite the disparate beings of the Overworld and command them in battle to defeat the menace arriving from the Nether.

The game features third-person perspective gameplay on procedurally generated maps with settlements and objectives to defend or conquer. Players can gather resources to build their base and recruit allies from Overworld NPCs to fight the piglin invasion.

The gameplay of Legends is similar to games like Brutal Legend, where players must lead an army while battling foes. The maps have various objectives and rewards, requiring players to strategize when to attack or defend. The game also offers multiplayer co-op, allowing players to team up and fight the piglin invasion together.

In addition to working together, players can join competitive servers where teams of two players will face off against each other to conquer the game map. All the while, piglins will continue to invade and attack the Overworld, creating a conundrum of strategy for players as they decide when to battle other players and when to push back piglins. Thanks to the procedural generation of Minecraft Legends' maps, victory can come in many different ways, and no battle will play out the same twice.

The team behind Minecraft Legends includes former members of Relic Entertainment, known for their work on the Homeworld series, who have brought their expertise to the game, making sure that its strategic elements are just as engaging and intuitive as the combat. While players are blasting spells and slashing their swords, they'll be dispatching their followers to fight in their stead. After all, a Minecraft commander can't be everywhere at once, and no hero can be expected to save the Overworld on their own.

Aside from the information provided by Mojang and the trailers unveiled during recent presentations, much of what is known about Minecraft Legends is still shrouded in mystery. However, players will know just what the game entails soon enough, as April 18 is approaching quickly.

