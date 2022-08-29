List of all Overworld mobs as of Minecraft 1.19 update

When players enter the Minecraft 1.19 world first, they will always spawn in the Overworld dimension. This is the most realistic dimension and closely resembles the actual world with natural biomes like deserts, oceans, plains, among others. In this particular realm, players will find loads of mobs to interact with. Some will be friendly and passive, while others will be neutral or hostile.

Mobs in Minecraft 1.19 are AI entities that enhance the gameplay experience, as they are essentially NPCs that spawn and roam around the game's world. Since players spend most of their time here, the Overworld dimension has a large variety of mobs. Although it is not as scary as the Nether or End dimensions, it still spawns some of Minecraft's scariest mobs.

Every Overworld mob in Minecraft 1.19 update

Passive mobs in the Overworld realm

Some of the passive mobs present in the Minecraft 1.19 Overworld realm (Image via Sportskeeda)

Passive mobs are in-game entities that will not harm players and run away if attacked by them. In fact, almost all passive mobs (except Striders) spawn in the Overworld dimension. Some of them are used to obtain important items, while others can be tamed and used for different purposes. The list of passive mobs present in the Overworld realm includes:

Allay

Axolotl

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Frog

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish (defensive)

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

VIllager

Wandering Trader

Neutral mobs in the Overworld realm

Some of the neutral mobs present in Minecraft 1.19 Overworld realm (Image via Sportskeeda)

The next type of mobs are neutral in nature, meaning that they will not attack or harm players until and unless players perform an action to trigger them. Each neutral mob has its own set of conditions that trigger hostility. Given below is the full list of neutral mobs in the Overworld realm:

Bee

Cave Spider

Dolphin

Enderman

Goat

Iron Golem (naturally spawned)

Llama

Panda

Polar Bear

Spider

Trader Llama

Wolf (friendly after being tamed)

Hostile mobs in the Overworld realm

Three most common hostile mobs present in Minecraft 1.19 Overworld realm (Image via Sportskeeda)

As expected, hostile mobs are the most dangerous since they constantly try to attack and kill players. These mobs have a certain detection range for getting hostile towards players. When players first enter the game's world, they will eventually encounter these mobs, especially at night. Interestingly, some of them are not realm-specific since they can be summoned anywhere. Here is the full list of hostile mobs present in the Overworld dimension:

Chicken Jockey

Creeper

Drowned

Elder Guardian

Endermite

Evoker

Guardian

Husk

Phantom

Pillager

Ravager

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Slime

Spider Jockey

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Warden

Witch

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Wither (Can be summoned in any dimension)

Minecraft 1.19 update introduced four new mobs to the Overworld dimension (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added four new mobs to the Overworld: the Warden, Allay, Frog, and Tadpole. As many may already be aware, the Warden is arguably the scariest and strongest hostile mob in the entire game. In contrast, Allays, Frogs, and Tadpoles are adorable passive mobs that players can explore and interact with.

