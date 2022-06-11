Full list of neutral mobs in Minecraft (2022)

Neutral mobs breathe life into the overworld of Minecraft. They populate each biome, roam around in caves, and even swim around in the deep, blocky oceans. Mobs are part of what makes exploring and owning different types of pets within the game so fun and engaging, but neutral mobs can be a wild card sometimes.

Neutral mobs are often confused with passive mobs, the latter being ones who do attack the player under any circumstances. Neutral mobs will not attack the player unless they are provoked, which can lead to some nasty surprises and accidental deaths.

Since passive and neutral mobs are often mixed up, it is always good for players to stay abreast of which mobs will hit back if they are provoked. In this article, we will list all of the neutral mobs currently in the game as of Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19 has a plethora of neutral mobs

Currently, there are thirteen neutral mobs in Minecraft 1.19. The latest update did not see the implementation of any new neutral mobs, but the two neutral mobs to be added to the game are the goat and piglin (including their zombified variant) mobs.

Here is a full list of all thirteen mobs that are strictly neutral as of Minecraft 1.19:

Bee

Cave Spider

Dolphin

Enderman

Goat

Iron Golem

Llama

Panda

Piglin

Polar Bear

Spider

Wolf

Zombified Piglin

Bees

Bees are flying neutral mobs that spawn in most forest biomes and house in bee nests (or beehives). A beehive is an indicator that bees have spawned in the area. These little bugs can travel up to twenty-two blocks away from their hive, so if there is a hive, there is likely a bee somewhere nearby.

These neutral mobs attack in a similar fashion to wolves, as once one bee is hit (or a beehive is destroyed with a bee either nearby or inside) they will swarm to attack the player. Bee attacks are relatively weak, but they inflict a poison effect that can slowly chip away at a player's health.

Spiders and Cave Spiders

Spiders and Cave Spiders are two neutral arthropod mobs that spawn in the overworld (as well as in caves) at night, and down in mineshafts, respectively. While the two mobs are known for being hostile in nature, they are not always aggressive towards the player.

If the light level around either of these mobs is nine or above, they will act completely passively towards the player. However, the light level must be nine or above before the neutral arthropod sees the player, otherwise they will act hostile.

Cave Spiders are a navy blue color, as opposed to their regular variant's sheer black, and can inflict a poison effect on the player when attacking.

Dolphins

Dolphins are a neutral mob that many players do not realize will hit back if provoked. These mobs attack in a similar fashion to both wolves and bees, herding together to attack the player as a group if one is provoked.

These mobs can be incredibly useful when it comes to finding abandoned shipwrecks, buried treasures, or ocean ruins. Once they are fed raw cod or salmon, they will swim around and lead the player towards the nearest of those three structures, detecting the chests of loot that lie inside.

Endermen

Endermen are one of the most infamous neutral mobs in all of Minecraft. These tall, black creatures can be found in all three dimensions (Overworld, Nether, and End) and drop ender pearls, an item crucial to completing the game.

These mobs mostly teleport away from players, especially in the daytime, but at night they act very differently. If a player looks them in the eye for too long, they will be relentlessly pursued and attacked by the teleporting Endermen.

Goats

Goats are a neutral mob that was implemented into the game during Minecraft 1.17. They are the only neutral mob till date that, if attacked, will not retaliate against the player. However, they can cause fatal harm to the player.

These mountain-dwelling mobs will charge towards idle players, mobs, and armor stands in an attempt to ram them. Although the impact itself can only do up to three points of damage in hard mode, they can inflict a knockback of nine blocks upon the target they ram, resulting in possibly fatal fall damage.

Iron Golems

Iron Golems are the only neutral mob that can be built in Minecraft. Without being provoked, these utility mobs are useful assets and can serve as a great help with fending off hostile mobs. However, they can become lethal if attacked or if a player attacks a villager in their presence.

Llamas

Llamas are neutral mobs that can be tamed in the same manner as donkeys, mules and horses, and used to transport large shipments of items. They retaliate against players by spitting at them, which only deals one point of damage.

Pandas

Pandas are a rare neutral mob that resides exclusively in the bamboo jungle biome. These adorable mobs can generate one of seven personality traits: normal, lazy, worried, aggressive, playful, weak, or brown.

All types of pandas will attack the player if they are hit, but pandas that have an aggressive personality will not panic when they are attacked and relentlessly pursue the player/mob until they have died or left their detection range.

Piglin & Zombified Piglin

Piglins (as well as their zombified variants) are neutral mobs that spawn exclusively in the Nether. Piglins will become hostile unless the player is wearing a piece of golden armor and can be bartered using gold items such as gold ingots and tools.

Zombified Piglins operate in a similar manner to the discontinued Zombie Pigmen. They are completely passive towards the player, regardless of what armor they wear, unless they (or another Zombified Piglin) are attacked. When attacked, all of these mobs in the surrounding area will swarm to retaliate against the player.

Polar Bears

Polar Bears are neutral mobs that spawn in icy biomes in Minecraft. These protective mobs will automatically become hostile towards the player if they are accompanied by a cub, otherwise they will not attack the player unless provoked.

Wolves

Wolves are one of the most beloved tameable, neutral mobs in all of Minecraft. Before being tamed, wolves can become relentlessly hostile towards the player if they attack a wolf in the surrounding area. Their eyes will turn red once they become hostile. Wolves can deal up to six points of damage in hard mode, which can be lethal if a pack of wolves begins hunting down the player.

