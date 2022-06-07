"It's an exciting day!": Fans react as Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is finally released

On Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was finally released to millions of eager fans itching to explore the newest features, biomes, and mobs.
Minecraft 1.19 has been a long time coming for several fans of the game, as features that have been implemented as of today's update were teased to be released during previous updates, such as Caves & Cliffs Part II.
That said, the wait is now over and fans can finally explore the Mangrove Swamp, recruit Allays, collect mud blocks, and so much more.
Fans' response to the update has been overwhelming, both positively and negatively. While most fans are excited about the new features that have been released today, others believe the update is overhyped and could benefit from more expansive and immersive features.
Fans react to the release of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update
On June 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST, Mojang tweeted out that the long awaited Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was finally out to the public and ready for players to traverse and explore.
The title's 1.19 version boasts a ton of new features, including three new mobs, two new biomes, as well as new blocks and items. The Warden, a fearsome mob that was planned to be implemented during the the game's 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part II, finally had its long-awaited official release in The Wild Update.
Fans have mostly been ecstatic for the update, sharing their excitement on social media and talking about their ideas on how to get the most out of the latest features.
For many fans who are excited for the new update, there are just as many that feel it hasn't lived up to the hype that it boasts. There have been many complications and setbacks with updates and the features that were teased that were later dropped to focus on more prominent aspects of the game. And they haven't gone unnoticed by fans.
MC 1.19 was supposed to include fireflies, archeology, as well as a new Birch forest biome, which were later dropped. Fans are a bit let down that it's taken years of waiting for the game to still not live up to the expectations that the teasers for these updates themselves seemed to set.
User @cp_tornado delved into their perspective as a long-time player of MC, explaining that the focus of these updates doesn't seem to be expanding the universe or making more playable and interesting by introducing new content.
They explained that the last few updates seem to revolve around a superficial mob/block that got younger fans excited for the update, but doesn't enhance gameplay and exhausts these minimal features very quickly.
Regardless of how fans feel about this update, there are still plenty of features to explore that are brand new to Minecraft 1.19.
Mojang will hopefully take note of fans not being entirely pleased with one update being dragged out over the span of three years and will add some more immersive and expansive content when it comes time to release the next update.