5 tips for surviving encounter with the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden might be the most menacing and lethal hostile mob ever implemented into Minecraft. The Ender Dragon and Wither nearly pale compared to this blind but fearsome mob lurking in The Deep Dark.

The Warden is one of the three new mobs coming to Minecraft starting June 7, with the official release of Minecraft 1.19. That said, the implementation of this hostile mob has wholly changed what miners will need to expect when going deep into caves to excavate ores and items.

At any moment, they might wander into the territory/biome of these fearsome mobs, The Deep Dark. While killing one of these beasts isn't easy, many tips can benefit those who want to escape this hostile mob without falling victim to it.

Five pointers to help escape an encounter with the Warden alive in Minecraft

5) Wear armor

The Warden can deal the greatest non-explosive damage of any mob or boss in Minecraft. Its melee attacks can do up to 22.5 hearts of damage on hard mode, and its ranged attacks can do up to 7.5 hearts of damage.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If one of these mobs spawns near players, they'll inevitably be hit with an attack. Good armor can be the difference between them falling victim to this fearsome mob and successfully escaping.

It's recommended that users have full netherite armor from head to toe, as it's the strongest armor currently in Minecraft. Not only that, but there are a couple of enchantments that could enhance the protective value of a gamer's netherite armor, such as Protection IV and Swift Sneak.

4) Carry golden apples

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Warden inflicts a devastating amount of damage on players, so having the ability to regenerate health quickly is a must. Golden apples (or enchanted golden apples) are a necessity for them to carry while traversing the Deep Dark.

Those food items will quickly and effectively restore health and prepare users to take the next melee or ranged attack from the menacing Warden.

3) Carry water buckets or cobwebs

The Warden can attack using a ranged sonic shriek attack. This sonic boom does the least damage out of the menacing mob's attacks, but it can knock gamers back five blocks of distance.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If they are trying to build up to escape, this attack could be lethal if individuals take a tremendous amount of fall damage after being knocked off. It's crucial to carry either cobwebs or buckets of water to break that fall damage just in case.

2) Carry Potions of Night Vision

One of the signature features of the sculk sensors is that they apply a darkness effect that limits players' field of vision to only a few blocks. This makes it difficult to navigate the maze-like biome and escape the Warden.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

If they carry and consume a night vision potion right after being plagued with the darkness effect, it will expand their field of vision to about six or seven blocks. While it isn't much, having those six or seven blocks of vision can offer a better escape plan than wandering blindly while waiting for the darkness effect to wear off.

1) Carry eggs, snowballs, and arrows

The Warden, although lethal, fast, and powerful, is completely blind. It uses its sense of smell and hearing to detect players rather than seeing them through the thick darkness of the Deep Dark.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Projectile items such as eggs, arrows, and snowballs can be thrown to distract this blind, fearsome mob. It'll pursue the sound of the projectile item being thrown or shot, giving users ample time to begin their escape.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far