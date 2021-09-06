What are cave spiders good for in Minecraft?

Minecraft cave spiders are often overlooked as a highly pesky mob with an annoying poison effect. While they are not entirely correct, these players fail to realize the benefits that this mob can bring to the table if utilized correctly.

Since cave spiders only spawn in mineshafts, users will have to do some searching to find them. However, once found, these scary-looking mobs provide many benefits in Minecraft.

Benefits of the cave spider in Minecraft

A cave spider spawner (Image via empireminecraft)

As players now know, cave spiders will only spawn in the mineshafts that are scattered along the underground of the Overworld.

More specifically, these mobs spawn from spawners found in small tunnels filled with cobwebs. When broken with a sword, these cobwebs will drop string. Since there are dozens of cobweb blocks in these tunnels, gamers can take advantage by stocking up on a bunch of string.

After the cobweb is broken, Minecraft users can then take advantage of the spawner. It acts as a consistent spawn point for cave spiders when it isn't blocked by light. This means that they can create an efficient mob farm utilizing the spawner.

If built correctly, this farm will provide players with tons of string, spider eyes, and XP.

Minecraft gamers have invented tons of different mob spawner designs, some of which are more efficient than others. While they do not need to build a mob farm to benefit from the spawner, mob farms are safer and more efficient than just killing the spiders as they spawn.

This YouTube video by Shulkercraft showcases an easy and effective cave spider farm. It is entirely safe and utilizes water to lure the cave spiders into the trap.

Once killed, the mob will drop its items, which are sucked into a hopper and sent into a chest. The XP will also drop, which will be quickly sucked up into the user's XP bar.

This is an extremely cheap and efficient mob farm that provides tons of XP per minute. A mob farm is by far the best benefit that cave spiders provide in Minecraft.

