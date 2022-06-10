"It's finally here": Streamers react to the release of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

On June 7, 2022, Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was finally released after months of anticipation from fans all over the world. The update has brought several new features, including new mobs and biomes as well as brand new items and blocks.

Minecraft (MC) 1.19 became available worldwide starting at 11:03 AM EST, but fans are eager to see how their favorite streamers will react to this new update.

Offering helpful allay mobs, a new mangrove swamp biome crawling with frogs and tadpoles, boats with chests, and a menacing underground biome with an even more fearsome mob dwelling down there, this update is the talk of the town.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update gets attention from popular streamers

For many streamers, this update was on their radar for a long time. When the first few snapshots of the upcoming 1.19 update were released, many of them reacted to the new features that were still in their developmental stages back then.

A couple of streamers have been streaming/uploading content with their initial reactions to the finished and polished version of MC 1.19. Two such streamers are Jimmy "Solidarity Gaming" and cubfan135.

Should fans want, they can go on YouTube and watch cubfan's video on the new update called Minecraft 1.19: The Ultimate Survival Guide.

Squidney80 and gameplay developer Cory Scheviak explored the new 1.19 update together shortly after it was released. Squidney stated right off the bat that she's afraid of many of the creatures that roam around at night in MC. This isn't surprising since after exploring cute features such as the chest boats, frogs, and allays, she was put in the territory of the fearsome Warden.

The Warden was one of the most anticipated mobs for this update, and it did not disappoint. Squidney survived for a while against the terrifying mob, given that she had a regeneration effect active while running away from the Warden. Eventually, she fell to the beast because the underground biome the Warden exclusively spawns in is so dark that it's near impossible to run away.

SuperMcGregs offered a stream reacting to the new additions to the 1.19 update, gawking over the many small features of the mangrove swamp, saying:

"This is the mangrove! Look at it! I think it's cool that these [mangrove propagules] fall off the trees themselves. Like, that's so unique!"

Several other streamers who presented their reactions to the earlier snapshots will likely react to the polished version of the update again. These streamers include Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Tommy "TommyInnit," and many others.

How did TommyInnit and Ph1LzA react to the initial snapshots?

Their initial reactions were mostly in respect of the new mobs that would be implemented into Minecraft 1.19, including frogs and fireflies (which were later removed from MC 1.19).

Phil reacted adorably to the reveal of the frogs, laughing and saying:

"Oh my god... YES DUDE! Oh my god their hops, they're like... eugh! Oh my god, that's so cute. Can we get different types?"

Tommy reacted very similarly, being on the receiving end of the information that frogs would soon be a part of the game. He said,

"YOOOO! No way! What the f*ck, there it is! Look at that f*cking thing!"

Phil even went as far as to react to the video that was posted explaining why fireflies and birch forests weren't being implemented into 1.19; he had been excited for both of those features to be released with Minecraft 1.19. The reasoning explained in the video went as such:

"Fireflies were originally part of the plan for The Wild Update. We wanted to be a food source for the new frogs, but then we got great feedback from you guys in our lovely community and you taught us that a lot of species of fireflies and firebugs that are out there are poisonous to frogs and toads."

Phil expressed his disappointment with the removal of the fireflies from 1.19, saying:

"RIP. Their 'ideas library' is just like the f*cking catacombs of dead ideas, that's what she's saying. The 'ideas library' is just the pit, they've thrown them [fireflies] in the pit."

While there's undoubtedly a bit of disappointment around the new update from both fans and streamers alike, there will surely be more reactions and positive feedback once some of the features that were implemented get explored later on.

