All you need to know about frogs in Minecraft

Frogs are passive mobs set to be released in Minecraft 1.19. They're completely harmless to the player character. However, they will attack small slimes and magma cubes to produce slime balls and froglights.

These adorable amphibian mobs had their reveal during Minecraft Live 2021. Frogs are a simple, everyday creature that fans have waited for years to be implemented as a mob in Minecraft.

Before their official reveal, they were simply a contender for an in-game release. Frogs were initially conceptualized to fans as a simple addition to the mangrove swamp, of which the biome was a contender in the biome vote of MINECON Live 2019. The mangrove swamp ended up coming second in the final results of the vote, setting its in-game release date further back than the new mountain content.

Players will finally be able to explore the mangrove swamps and spot the three different frog color variants in their own world come the Minecraft 1.19 launch in late 2022.

Where do frogs spawn in Minecraft?

Frogs will only spawn naturally in the swamp and mangrove swamp biomes. They will have three different variants that are determined by the biome in which the mob was spawned or raised.

Since frogs can be raised from tadpoles, players don't have to cheat or manually spawn frogs in other biomes to see these different color variants. All they would need to do is breed a tadpole in the specific biome that has that particular frog color variant.

The three frog variants are temperate (orange), cold (green), and warm (white).

Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be the temperate color scheme:

River

Beach

Taiga

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Forest

Flower Forest

Mushroom Fields

Meadow

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Ocean

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

Stony Peaks (Java Edition)

Cold Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Cold Ocean (Java Edition)

Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Dark (Bedrock Edition)

The Void

Here is a full list of the biomes where frogs will be the cold color scheme:

Frozen River

Snowy Beach

Grove

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

The End

Deep Dark (Java Edition)

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Small End Islands

Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

Deep Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be the warm color scheme:

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Warm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Mangrove Swamp

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Warped Forest

Stony Peaks (Bedrock Edition)

Lukewarm Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

How to breed frogs in Minecraft

Players can breed two frogs by feeding each one slimeball. Similar to turtles, frogs won't just spit out a baby like the sheep or wolf mobs do when bred. The pregnant frog will need a water tile with open space above it to lay its eggs (also known in-game as "frogspawn").

These eggs will later hatch into tadpoles, and those mobs will eventually grow up into one of the variants of a frog. However, their growth can be accelerated by feeding the tadpole slimeballs.

How do frogs behave in Minecraft?

Frogs are passive mobs that seek to do minimal harm. They can jump up to eight blocks high and take ten less damage from falling than most other mobs. Occasionally, they'll perform a croaking animation where the vocal sac on their neck will inflate.

As mentioned earlier, these mobs are completely harmless to the player character, but the same can't be said for slimes and magma cubes. Frogs will use their tongue to pull small slimes and magma cubes into their mouth, killing and despawning the gooey mobs instantly.

Upon being eaten by frogs, slimes will drop slimeballs, while magma cubes will drop one of three different foglights depending on which variant of frog attacked the magma cube. Temperate frogs leave ochre froglights, cold frogs leave verdant froglights, and warm frogs leave pearlescent froglights.

