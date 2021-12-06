5 best biomes to live in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update brings the much-wanted Overworld revamp. For many years, the caves and mountains have stayed the same with little to no change. Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update overhauls the Overworld caves and mountains by adding many new variations.

Minecraft 1.18 update changed caves and mountains by adding various sub-biomes. Mojang added two new cave biomes and six sub-mountain biomes. Players can find caves reaching depths of Y -59 and mountains generating up to Y 256.

Along with new biomes, the older ones have also been tweaked in Minecraft 1.18 update. Players starting a new world would love to explore biomes and live in them in version 1.18.

Biomes to play in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Warm ocean

Corals (Image via Minecraft)

Though Minecraft 1.18 update was all about caves and mountains, the ocean floor also got some tweaks. Out of all ocean biomes, warm oceans are arguably the prettiest as they can have beautiful coral blocks.

Before the 1.17 update, warm oceans were a great place to build underwater bases. Players can still use these biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update.

4) Plains

Plains (Image via Minecraft)

Plains are among the most common biomes in Minecraft. They are one of the perfect places to live in due to the high number of animals found here. Because of their flat terrain, plains are also suited for building bases.

In plain biomes, players can find a wide variety of animals, such as cows, horses, pigs, sheep, etc. This biome is usually recommended for beginners.

3) Meadows

Meadows is one of six sub-mountain biomes added in the Minecraft 1.18 update. At first look, players will probably think of meadows as a mix of plateaus and plains.

Meadows biomes are beautiful high-raised lands filled with various flowers. These biomes are almost empty and have only a few trees. Animals mobs are also pretty scarce in this biome. Players can find villagers generating in meadows.

2) Groves

Groves (Image via Minecraft)

The tallest mountains biomes -stony peaks, jagged peaks, and frozen peaks - can be extreme places to live in Minecraft 1.18 update. But players may still want to live in these beautiful new biomes.

Groves are a great place to live for mountain explorers. Players can find various animals in groves and still experience the mountain lifestyle from the snow layers that generate here.

1) Lush caves

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves are one of the two cave biomes added in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Compared to dripstone caves, lush caves are a better place to live in. These caves have food, light sources and are aesthetically pleasing. Players can build amazing bases in lush caves.

While choosing to live in a specific biome, players can choose biomes with food sources and suitable building locations for creating bases in Minecraft.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar