Full list of passive mobs in Minecraft (2022)

Passive mobs bring life to the overworld in Minecraft. Roaming around each and every end of the overworld, they play a massive role in what makes exploring and discovering new biomes so fun. These passive mobs can be tamed and kept as pets, captured as farm animals or familiars, and so on.

It can become hard to keep track of the ever-growing list of passive mobs in Minecraft. Moreover, Minecraft 1.19 will see two brand new passive critters: The frog and allay. That said, before the two mobs are released alongside the update on June 7, 2022, it's not a bad idea for players to learn about all the passive mobs in Minecraft.

These are all the passive mobs in Minecraft

Currently, there are 28 different passive mobs in Minecraft. That number will rise to 30 come the release of the allay and frog mobs in Minecraft Java/Bedrock Edition 1.19.

Here is the full list of mobs that are strictly passive towards players in Minecraft:

Allays are adorable, pixie-like critters that look strikingly similar to the hostile mob, the Vex. That said, the visual similarity doesn't speak for the difference in personality between the two mobs.

The allay will take an item given to it by the player and search the surrounding area for items of the same kind. Afterward, it'll deliver its findings to the player or drop them off by a nearby note block.

Axolotls

Axolotls have become one of the most communally beloved passive mobs since their release in Minecraft 1.17.

These aquatic mobs spawn exclusively in the lush caves biome and can spawn in one to five different colors: pink, brown, gold, cyan, or blue. While they don't attack the player at all, they do attack quite a few fellow aquatic mobs and will reward the player with brief potion effects if they assist axolotls in a fight.

Bats

Bats are tiny, passive mobs that spawn in dark areas underground. These flying mobs are best known for their excessive spawn rate in dark, confined areas, making them annoying to get rid of when players are creating large and hollow structures.

Cats

Cats are passive, tameable mobs that spawn exclusively in villages and swamp huts. There are currently eleven possible fur types that a cat can have in-game. Similar to tamed wolves, the color of a tamed cat's collar can be changed from red to another color by right-clicking the cat with a different-colored dye in hand.

Chicken

Chickens are one of the classic farm animals included in some of the earliest versions of Minecraft. These passive mobs can lay eggs occasionally and be bred to create baby chicks using wheat, melon, beetroot, and pumpkin seeds.

Cod, salmon, pufferfish, and tropical fish

All of the fish mobs currently in-game are passive, even the pufferfish. Pufferfish are exclusive to warm and lukewarm oceans, and although they can inflict a harmful poison effect on the player, they don't go out of their way to attack

Salmon are found in rivers as well as in cold or frozen oceans. Cods are found in cold and lukewarm oceans. And tropical fish can be discovered in lukewarm and warm oceans, as well as within coral reefs.

Cows and mooshrooms

Cows are common, passive mobs that can be bred to create calves using wheat. This farm animal has been in the game since the earliest known version, and its mechanics (including breeding and milking) have remained largely unchanged since its introduction.

Mooshrooms, on the other hand, are a mushroom-themed variant of the regular cow mob. They spawn exclusively in the rare mushroom fields biome. And if milked with a bowl, these mobs will produce mushroom stew.

Donkey, mule, and horse

These three rideable mobs can be obtained in relatively the same areas, and donkeys and horses can be tamed using the same mechanic where the player has to continuously mount and get bucked off the mob to tame it. Mules, however, can only be obtained through crossbreeding a horse and donkey.

Foxes

Foxes are passive mobs that spawn commonly in the taiga, old growth taiga, and snowy taiga biomes. These mobs are known for being skittish in nature, running away from players whenever they're approached.

A trusting baby fox can be obtained through breeding two foxes and removing the baby fox from its parents.

Frogs and tadpoles

Frogs are one of the mobs coming to Minecraft in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These amphibian mobs can be found exclusively in the swamp biome.

Their baby variant, tadpoles, can be made to come into existence by feeding two frogs slimeballs.

Squids and glow squids

Both of these aquatic mobs can be discovered in any ocean or deep ocean. Particularly, the luminescent squid variant will only spawn in dark, underwater areas, such as ocean depths, ravines, and underwater lakes.

Neither mob will attack the player; however, if they're attacked, they'll spew out ink particles before attempting to flee.

Ocelots

Ocelots are rare passive mobs that spawn exclusively in the jungle biome. In previous versions of the game, these mobs were the untamed versions of cats. Things have changed since, splitting the two up into two separate, unrelated mobs.

These creatures can be made to breathe using raw cod or raw salmon.

Parrots

Parrots are rare, tameable mobs that can only be found in the jungle biome. These flying mobs can be tamed rather easily, using either wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot seeds. Once tamed, these mobs can perch on the player's shoulders.

Pigs

Common, passive mobs, pigs can be found in most grassy biomes. They're the only source of porkchops within the game and can be equipped with a saddle to be ridden around using a carrot on a stick to tempt the mob.

Rabbits

Rabbits are uncommon, passive mobs in the game. They are also the only source of rabbit's foot, rabbit's hide, and raw rabbit items. These items can be useful in crafting.

These adorable mobs spawn with one of six fur types based on the biome they generate in. The fur types are brown, black, black and white, yellow, white, and brown and white.

Sheep

Sheep are common passive mobs that can be encountered in most grass biomes. These mobs are the primary source of wool within Minecraft. They can have their wool dyed in different colors and then be sheared to produce various blocks of colored wool.

Snow golem

These snowy, utility mobs are passive towards the player but shoot lethal snowballs at hostile mobs.

Snow Golems can be crafted easily by stacking two blocks of snow and topping it off with a carved pumpkin or Jack O' Lantern.

