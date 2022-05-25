Can you tame a rabbit in Minecraft?

Rabbits were an addition that had been conceptualized as early as the beta version of Minecraft. At the time, they were supposed to be mobs that, when attacked, would burst into pieces and begin bleeding. However, the concept did not garner the most positive audience reaction, so rabbits were pulled from the list of possible contenders for passive mobs.

As of the most recent update, there is no official way to tame rabbits, and there does not even seem to be a method to do so in the works. That said, there are still methods to lure rabbits into following the protagonist and trapping them.

These mobs were not revisited until late 2014, when they were finally implemented into Minecraft 1.8, titled The Bountiful Update.

How to tame a rabbit in Minecraft

Rabbits normally run away when players approach them. However, if the player approaches a rabbit while holding a carrot, golden carrot, or dandelion, the passive mob will slowly hop towards and follow the player's character.

Rabbits will only be able to see the player holding the carrot/dandelion within an eight block radius, so be careful and move slowly, or else the rabbit might just hop away.

If players need to transport these mobs from one place to another, they can do so using leads and boats.

Where do rabbits spawn in Minecraft?

Players who wish to tame or transport a rabbit must first find one of these adorable, yet anxious, mobs. Fortunately, they are not uncommon, and are one of the most readily-found passive mobs in the overworld.

Rabbits will spawn above grass, sand, or snow blocks. However, these mobs do not spawn until after the world is generated. They generate individually based on the layout of the overworld.

The mobs will spawn in one of the five color schemes depending on which biome the rabbit is found in, similar to how the color variations for frogs operate. They are found in the following places:

Yellow rabbits are exclusively found in the desert biome.

White and black/white rabbits are known to spawn in the following biomes:

Snowy Plains Snowy Taiga Grove Snowy Slopes Frozen River Frozen Ocean Snowy Beach

Black, brown/white, and brown rabbits will spawn in the following biomes:

Flower Forest Taiga Meadow Old Growth Spruce Taiga Old Growth Pine Taiga

The most commonly-found rabbits are in the yellow and black/white variants, so players looking to find a rabbit as fast as possible should head to the nearest desert or snowy plains biome.

Carrots, golden carrots, and dandelions can be used to lure rabbits and can also breed them. Generally, babies that were bred will have the same fur color as their parents, but there is a chance for the baby rabbit to take the variant color of the biome that it was born in.

Rabbits have some useful drops as well, including raw rabbit items that can be cooked and eaten. These mobs have the chance of dropping rabbit hide, raw rabbit, and a rabbit's foot upon death.

Edited by Saman