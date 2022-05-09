How to evade angry Zombified Piglins in Minecraft

Zombified Piglins are one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. When new players enter the Nether realm for the first time, chances are that they will be greeted by one of them. They are the most common mob in the Nether, and luckily for players, these mobs are neutral towards them most of the time. However, if players make the mistake of attacking them, they can be in great trouble.

As the name suggests, these are the zombified versions of normal Piglins and Piglin Brutes. They are most commonly found in Nether Wastes and do not spawn in Warped Forest, Basalt Deltas, or even Soul Sand Valley biomes. They are pinkish green in color with some of their skulls exposed as well. These mobs will always have a golden sword in their hands. If players accidentally attack one of them, there are few ways to evade the angry hoard.

Ways to evade the angry Zombified Piglins in Minecraft

When players traverse and explore the Nether, they will encounter several hostile mobs to kill. Usually, players will have no problem killing them as long as they have the right weapons.

However, these neutral mobs are quite common in some biomes and can crowd the area between the player and the hostile mob they're trying to hit and kill. This can be a tricky situation as players might hit these zombified mobs in the process.

Once this happens, not only will the hurt piglin get angry, but all the other zombified piglins around a 32-block radius will aggro towards the player and attack them.

This is an extremely dangerous situation where the only option is to run away to safety. Going back to the Overworld will also not work as the Nether chunks will unload, and the mob's hostile state will remain unchanged.

Hide inside walls and dig away from open land

Angry hoard of mobs (Image via Minecraft)

These angry hoards of mobs have two conditions that make them aggro towards a player: if they are able to see the player and if the player is near the following range of the mob, i.e., 33 to 55 block radius. The only trick to evade them is by either hiding from them or running far enough away from them.

Since there are so many of them in the Nether, players must first try to hide from these angry mobs and make a hole inside a solid wall. Players will quickly need to find a huge chunk of land inside which they can hide.

Dig inside a solid chunk of land and block off the entrance (Image via Minecraft)

Once players successfully hide themselves completely, they must dig further down and away from open land where any zombified piglin can detect them. This will take care of both the conditions that make them angry. Once they are out of sight and deep enough in a chunk of land, it will take about 20 to 55 seconds for the mobs to stop being hostile and return to their neutral state.

After a while, they will stop being angry and return to being neutral (Image via Minecraft)

Players can check whether they are neutral or not by noticing the sounds they make. Once they return to their normal grunts, this means that they are no longer angry at the player.

Edited by Danyal Arabi