5 tips for finding Nether Fortresses in Minecraft 1.18

Nether Fortresses are some of the most important yet dangerous structures in Minecraft 1.18. They can be found in the hellish Nether realm, filled with lava lakes and dangerous, hostile creatures.

New players will mostly avoid going into this structure at first, but it is essential for them to go in here if they want to finish the game and kill the Ender Dragon.

Nether Fortresses have two kinds of mobs: Blaze and Wither Skeleton. They are pretty dangerous as one can shoot several fireballs, and the other can have a harmful status effect on users.

However, when gamers explore the Nether, finding one of these structures is pretty challenging as they don't spawn anywhere.

Five awesome tips for finding Nether Fortresses in Minecraft 1.18

5) Look for Blazes and Wither Skeletons

Blazes can be found around the fortress (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Blazes and Wither Skeletons are rare mobs that only spawn near or inside these structures. The former usually spawn via a spawner block and can levitate in the air, whereas Wither Skeletons spawn usually and can roam around other areas.

Hence, while looking for the structure, players must always look for these two mobs. If they see some of them, they will know that they are close to a fortress.

4) Bridge over lava lakes

Fortresses usually generate over lava lakes (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

These structures are essentially made up of loads of passageways, stairs, and rooms made up of nether bricks. One of the striking features of these structures is that they have tall pillars holding them up from a lava lake.

Hence, when users are on the lookout for one of these fortresses, they should not avoid lava lakes and instead bridge them over and keep looking for any sign of the Nether fortress.

3) Start exploring all four directions

Brigde on all four directions (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Even though there is a higher chance of finding the structure in the positive X-axis, gamers must still explore all four directions of the realm to find them quicker. They will never know if a fortress was present right behind them, so they must bridge in all four directions.

This will also help players make a safe passage back to the portal room and aid in finding Bastion Remnant structures.

2) Render distance and removing fog

Increase render distance and remove fog effect (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

This is an excellent, cheeky trick gamers can use to easily increase their chances of finding the structure quicker. When they play the game, there will be several video settings that will be active to enhance the look and feel of the game.

However, gamers can simply increase the render distance and remove the fog effect to clearly see far off into the distance and spot biomes and structures that otherwise wouldn't be visible.

1) Explore towards positive X-axis

Keep seeing the coordinates and walk towards positive X-axis (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

The Nether Fortress is quite an old structure in the game. Hence, over the years, players have noticed a higher chance of finding one of them if they explore towards the positive X-axis.

This can be determined by opening the debug screen via pressing F3 and seeing their coordinates. If users do not stray from the positive X-axis direction and keep walking in one direction, there is a higher chance that a fortress will generate.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer