What are the uses of a nether brick in Minecraft

Minecraft players who have visited the Nether and lived to tell the tale usually come back with a lot of loot, especially if they find a fortress or bastion remnant. A good portion of that "loot" includes Netherrack, which is one of the most abundant items in that dimension.

Many gamers may consider this block relatively useless, but it does have one good use other than being flammable. It can be smelted into Nether bricks at a 1:1 ratio.

Alternatively, Nether bricks can be acquired by bartering with a Piglin, but either way, the bricks are far more useful than Netherrack blocks. Here's what players can use them for.

Nether bricks: What can Minecraft players do with them?

The main use for a Nether brick is as a crafting component. Currently, in version 1.18, there are three recipes that require Nether bricks.

Four individual Nether bricks crafted together will produce one Nether brick block. This recipe works the same way regular brick blocks are crafted, using four individual bricks.

From there, players can combine four Nether brick blocks and two individual Nether bricks to make six Nether brick fences.

Currently, there is no Nether fence gate in vanilla Minecraft, but other fence gates can be used to close off a Nether fence. Nether brick fences can also be placed underneath a note block to produce the bass drum sound effect.

The third and final crafting recipe that involves a Nether brick is for Red Nether brick blocks. Two Nether bricks and two Nether warts will produce one block of Red Nether Brick.

All of these items are primarily used for building in Minecraft. They can also be used for decoration and Nether brick fences can be used to keep mobs inside.

Additionally, Nether bricks can be used as a fuel source, albeit not a good one. A single Nether brick will smelt 0.1 items and last for just one second, so other fuel sources are much better. This feature is exclusive to Bedrock Edition, though.

