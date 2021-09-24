5 best Minecraft blocks for building bases in Nether

Nether is a dangerous Minecraft biome, and living there in survival mode is a task only for the daring. However, players might be able to safely live there if they find a safe spot and create a mob-proof base.

Building bases is one of the most fun things that can be done in Minecraft. To be able to create a design using the blocks present in the game is the most amusing aspect of building. With so many blocks to use, players are often confused about which one will make their base look the best.

Best Minecraft blocks for making bases in the Nether world

5) Stone bricks

Stone bricks (Image via Minecraft)

Stone bricks are quite commonly used for building bases in Minecraft. When used well, it can look good in pretty much any Nether biome. A house made of stone brick with a roof made using blackstone might be something that players find delightful.

4) Smooth basalt

Smooth basalt blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Smooth basalt is obtained when a player smelts basalt blocks in a furnace. Another source of smooth basalt are amethyst geodes. As the name suggests, smooth basalt has softer textures than regular basalt blocks, making it more pleasant when used for building.

3) Blackstone

Blackstone blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Blackstone is also a Nether block which is commonly generated in the Basalt Deltas biome. Because of its dark texture, players may want to avoid using it in the basalt deltas as it is already filled with blocks of similar color tone. Bases made with blackstone blocks combined with nether bricks can look great in the Warped Forest and Crimson Forest biomes.

2) Nether bricks

Nether bricks and its red variant (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has a handful of brick blocks, one of which is the nether brick. There are three variants of nether bricks: red nether bricks, cracked nether bricks, and chiseled nether bricks.

Nether bricks can be obtained from fortresses and players will have to craft the other variants. Each variant has a unique texture except red nether bricks. Bases made out of them look fantastic in the Crimson Forest biome as it follows similar color tones.

1) Quartz blocks

Quartz blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Almost every modern house design uses quartz as the main block. It has different variants: chiseled quartz, quartz pillar, and quartz bricks. Players may like houses made of quartz blocks in any nether biome.

