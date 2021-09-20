How to turn netherrack into nylium in Minecraft

Undoubtedly the Nether's most common block in Minecraft, netherrack covers the dimension over a stretching horizon of red-tinted blocks.

However, as of Minecraft: Java Edition version 1.16, the Nether has obtained nylium blocks, which give the appearance of plant growth to netherrack. Thanks to that particular update, the Nether is now capable of generating entire forests that are partially constructed from nylium.

Nylium possesses two variants, warped and crimson, which are colored blue-green and red respectively. Players that enjoy nylium can even convert nearby netherrack into it if they'd like, extending the foliage in the inhospitable confines of the Nether.

Minecraft: Converting netherrack into nylium

Pictured is a warped forest of nylium, which can occur naturally within the Nether and can even be a safe location due to the lack of mob variety (Image via Mojang).

For Minecraft cultivators who may want to spread around a little extra nylium, the process is quite simple and only requires a little bone meal. When a netherrack block is horizontally adjacent to either form of nylium block, using bone meal on the netherrack block will allow the nylium to spread over the top of it.

This can apply to either warped or crimson nylium but there must not be any block above the netherrack during the application of bone meal.

In addition to Minecraft players manually using bone meal to spread nylium, placing the bone meal in a dispenser block can also allow the dispenser to activate the change by way of the dispenser inserting bone meal into the netherrack block.

In the event that the netherrack block is adjacent to both types of nylium, there will be an equal chance of the netherrack block converting to either crimson or warped nylium.

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 Warped Nylium (Blue) & Crimson Nylium (Red) are the NEW Grass Types for the #Minecraft Nether Forests. There are also Crimson Roots and Warped Roots, as well as Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi! Nether Sprouts is the tiny Blue Grass & Weeping Vines hang from the Nether roof! Warped Nylium (Blue) & Crimson Nylium (Red) are the NEW Grass Types for the #Minecraft Nether Forests. There are also Crimson Roots and Warped Roots, as well as Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi! Nether Sprouts is the tiny Blue Grass & Weeping Vines hang from the Nether roof! https://t.co/akhoB6Z7cH

Nylium is particularly useful in Minecraft for the growth of mushrooms, which can survive in the block at any light level. Nylium blocks themselves can also have bone meal applied to them in order to generate foliage native to their biome in a similar fashion to grass blocks.

When a nylium block has bone meal applied to it, the foliage will grow in a 5x5 block area with the block the bone meal was used on standing at the center of the area.

For Minecraft players with a green thumb, the potential to grow massive forests or floral areas within the Nether can be done easily with enough bone meal.

