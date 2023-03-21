How to install and play Minecraft Bedrock on Chromebook

Mojang recently announced that they have released the Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Chromebooks. This is massive news for many since they can now download the game on a brand new type of device and play the sandbox game. This will also allow thousands of new players to join the game's already vast community.

The Bedrock Edition is present on almost all types of gaming consoles and devices, from the Nintendo Switch to iPhones. It also allows cross-play, so that players on different devices can play with each other in the same world; however, the game is still in its early beta stage on the new device.

Steps to install and play Minecraft on Chromebooks

1) Check the Chromebook's system requirements

As mentioned above, the Bedrock Edition is still in the early access stage for Chromebooks. Hence, only select devices with a certain level of system requirements can run the game.

According to Mojang, the device should at least have the following specifications:

Operating System : ChromeOS 111

: ChromeOS 111 System Architecture : 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a) Processor : Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better

: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

Mojang has also mentioned that these minimum system requirements will change over time as they work on making the game smoother for all Chromebooks. Some devices might still be unable to get the early access version of the game.

2) Purchase Bedrock Edition from Google Play Store

Minecraft Bedrock Edition will have different pricing for Chromebooks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have checked the system requirements, head over to the Google Play Store on the Chromebook and search for the title. You will need to buy a new copy of the game that is specific to the device.

This means that even if you have the Android version of the game, you still need to pay for a new copy. Mojang has provided the pricing on their support page for Chromebook users.

Chromebook + Android bundle: $19.99 USD - This version includes both the Chromebook and Android version of Minecraft.

- This version includes both the Chromebook and Android version of Minecraft. Android: $6.99 USD - This version includes the Android version of Minecraft.

- This version includes the Android version of Minecraft. Upgrade price: $13.00 USD - If you’re buying the Android version, and want to upgrade to the Chromebook version, the price will be $13.00 USD.

3) Download the game and sign in with Microsoft Account

Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Chromebooks will not have existing worlds from your Microsoft account cloud (Image via Mojang)

Once you have purchased Minecraft Bedrock Edition from the Google Play Store, it will start downloading. After opening the game, you will be asked to sign into your Microsoft Account in order to play online and save all your worlds.

Remember, since this will be an early access version of the game, your existing worlds will not be present on it.

