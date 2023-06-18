How to repair a trident in Minecraft without another trident

Repairing weapons in Minecraft is essential as it ensures its longevity and effectiveness. Tridents hold great power, allowing players to strike their foes in close combat and from a distance. However, obtaining another one for repairs can prove challenging due to their rarity. Fortunately, there is an alternative method in Minecraft to restore your trident's functionality without the need to acquire a new one.

Fixing a trident without another one in Minecraft

Using an anvil offers advantages such as preserving enchantments, allowing renaming, and enabling combination with other enchanted items. However, its disadvantages include the need for significant experience levels and the eventual durability reduction of the anvil.

Repairing with mending enchantment

The mending enchantment is a unique enchantment that uses experience orbs to repair items instead of increasing player levels. To get mending books, players can use the following methods:

Fishing: Using a fishing rod provides a chance to catch an enchanted book with the mending enchantment.

Looting Chests: Enchanted books, including mending, can be found in chests across various structures such as dungeons, mineshafts, strongholds, temples, and villages.

Trading with Villagers: Librarian villagers offer enchanted books as trade items; some may provide mending as one of their trades.

Converting a Villager: Placing a lectern near a villager can convert them into a librarian, refreshing their trades. Repeating this process may eventually offer mending as a trade.

Applying mending to trident using anvil

Add mending to your trident (Image via Mojang)

To apply the mending enchantment in Minecraft to your trident, follow these steps:

Obtain an enchanted book with the mending enchantment through fishing, looting chests, or trading. Craft an anvil and place your trident in the first slot and the mending book in the second slot. The enchanted trident will appear in the third slot, displaying the experience levels required. Collect experience orbs while holding or equipping the trident to repair it gradually.

Using the mending enchantment in Minecraft offers advantages such as repairing without consuming materials or an anvil, allowing simultaneous repair while engaging in other activities, and retaining existing enchantments.

However, disadvantages include the need to acquire a mending book, the initial cost of applying mending with an anvil, and the time required to accumulate enough experience orbs for full repairs.

You can ensure that your trident remains a formidable weapon throughout your adventures by harnessing the power of enchantments like mending and utilizing the resources at your disposal. With a well-cared-for trident in hand, you can confidently face any challenge that awaits you in the blocky realms of Minecraft.

