How to enchant using anvil in Minecraft

Minecraft boasts a lot of unique gameplay mechanics that add additional depth to the entire experience. One of the most distinctive elements featured in the sandbox title is the enchantments, which are essentially buffs that players can apply to their armor, tools, and more.

The usage of anvils is among the ways through which gamers will be able to get an enchanted item in Minecraft. However, many new users will be unaware of the procedure and will be confused about how to add the enchantments.

Essentially, on the anvil, they would have to end up combining an enchanted book with an item to get an enchanted item. In addition, they may merge two of the same items, each with a unique enchantment, into a single item that possesses the enchantment of both of the original items.

Minecraft guide: How to use an anvil for enchantments

Using an anvil and getting enchantments is a straightforward procedure. Follow the steps below to accomplish the task in Minecraft:

Step 1: To begin, you will need to craft an anvil and place it at the required spot. Crafting an anvil requires 3x iron blocks + 4x iron ingots, which is basically equivalent to 31 iron ingots. (1x iron block = 9x iron ingots).

Step 2: You should subsequently right-click on the anvil to open it. The controls to open the anvil will vary on the device being used to play.

Step 3: Once the anvil opens up, you may input an item and an enchanted book into the two slots. If you already own two enchanted items, you can insert them instead.

You can also insert the desired name into the text field.

Step 4: Finally, you can drag the newly enchanted item into your inventory. This will complete the enchantment process.

How to get an enchanted book in Minecraft

There are several ways to get an enchanted book in Minecraft, with some of the most popular ones being:

Enchantment table: The enchantment table is among the ways to acquire enchanted books. It requires books and Lapis Lazuli. However, this process is XP-consuming and would require individuals to grind to gain levels constantly.

Trading: Another incredible alternative present in the game is to trade. Essentially, gamers should end up trading emeralds with the librarian villagers to receive the different enchanted books.

Fishing: Finishing is considered the most useful method to get an enchanted book in Minecraft. This enables users to get treasure enchantments, which are probably the best ones available within the sandbox title.

Types of enchantments in Minecraft

Listed below are the different enchantments that are accessible in Minecraft:

All Purpose

Mending (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Unbreaking (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Curse of Vanishing (max level: 1)

Tools

Efficiency (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Fortune (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Luck of the Sea (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Lure (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Silk Touch (max level: 1)

Armor

Aqua Affinity (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Blast Protection (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Curse of Binding (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Depth Strider (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Feather Falling (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Fire Protection (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Frost Walker (max level: 2)

(max level: 2) Projectile Protection (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Protection (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Respiration (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Soul Speed (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Thorns (max level: 3)

Melee Weapons

Bane of Arthropods (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Efficiency (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Fire Aspect (max level: 2)

(max level: 2) Looting (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Impaling (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Knockback (max level: 2)

(max level: 2) Sharpness (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Smite (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Sweeping Edge (max level: 3)

Ranged Weapons

Channeling (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Flame (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Impaling (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Infinity (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Loyalty (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Riptide (max level: 3)

(max level: 3) Multishot (max level: 1)

(max level: 1) Piercing (max level: 4)

(max level: 4) Power (max level: 5)

(max level: 5) Punch (max level: 2)

(max level: 2) Quick Charge (max level: 3)

