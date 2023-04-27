7 best light sources in Minecraft (2023)

Light plays a major role in Minecraft, especially in terms of decorating spaces and surviving hostile mobs. If a place is well-lit, no hostile mob can spawn there. Furthermore, several light-emitting blocks are perfect for decorating a structure. Hence, players frequently use these types of blocks. Many blocks emit light in the game, but only a few are regularly used by players.

Some are popular for their esthetically-pleasing appearance, while others are easy to craft and quite practical. Here are some of the best light sources in the sandbox game.

Torches, candles, redstone lamps, and 4 other great light sources in Minecraft

1) Torch

Torch is the best light source to use in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The torch is arguably the best light source to use in the game. Whether an experienced player or a complete amateur, almost everyone uses torches to illuminate an area. Using only sticks and coal, they are extremely easy to craft and can be placed on the floor and walls without any additional support. The only downside is that they are not visually appealing.

2) Lantern

Lanterns are the simplest and best step up from torches in Minecraft, at least in terms of appearance (Image via Mojang)

Lanterns are the next best light source to use in the game. They, too, are relatively easy to craft and require only one torch and eight iron ingots. Lanterns are much more visually pleasing than torches and can either be placed on the floor or hung from the bottom of any block.

3) Redstone lamp

Redstone lamp can be turned on and off with a redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want a light source that they can turn on and off whenever they want, a redstone lamp is their only option. This block will only light up when a redstone signal is sent to it. Hence, it can be turned on or off through a redstone contraption. Furthermore, if players want it to automatically turn on or off based on the time of day, a daylight sensor can be installed beside it.

4) Sea lantern

Sea lanterns can act as the primary light source for underwater builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sea Lantern is one of the most beautiful light-emitting blocks in the game. This is ideal for players who want a completely white, glowing block instead of a warm one. They are naturally found in ocean ruins and ocean monuments. Players will need a silk touch enchantment to obtain them. Sea lanterns can also be crafted with pismarine crystals and shards.

5) Candles

Candles produce less light but are great for creating a mellow and cozy ambiance in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Candles are relatively new light-emitting blocks that can only emit up to 12 levels. However, they are perfect for creating a soothing, dull, or cozy ambiance. They are naturally found in ancient cities and will soon be found in train ruins as well. Candles can also be crafted with the help of honeycomb and string. One block can accommodate anywhere from one to four candles.

6) Froglight

Froglight is a new light-emitting block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Froglight is a new light-emitting block added with the 1.19 update. As the name suggests, it can only be obtained if a frog eats a small magma cube. Since there are three variants of frogs, each drops different froglight variants, called pearlescent, ochre, and verdant. Though they are not the most visually appealing blocks, they are rare and emit ample light.

7) End rods

End rods are also popular in the Minecraft community for illuminating structures (Image via Mojang)

End rods are also extremely popular light-emitting blocks that can be used to decorate structures and illuminate them. These can be obtained from end cities, where they are located outside towers. They can also be crafted using blaze rods and popped chorus fruit.

