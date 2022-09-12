5 best loot items in Minecraft's Ancient Cities

Ancient Cities are brand new structures in Minecraft that were released with The Wild Update. These structures drew a lot of interest when they were announced back in 2021. With a dangerous and dark theme placed in the Deep Dark biome, players couldn't wait to explore it. To add to the allure, this structure houses some of the best loot items in the game.

Since this new structure is in the Deep Dark biome, Wardens can also spawn here. The terrifying beast is considered the strongest mob in the entire game, and the risks players must take to loot here are high. Fortunately, the quality of loot in Ancient Cities more than rewards players for their efforts. Here are five of the best items players can find in Ancient Cities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 loot items found in Minecraft's Ancient City

5) Echo Shards

Echo shards are new items but only have one feature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Echo Shards are brand new items that Mojang introduced in one of the 1.19 snapshots. These rare items can only be obtained from an Ancient City chest. Even though they are new, they are slightly underwhelming in terms of usage. Echo Shards are only used to craft the Recovery Compass, another new item that can locate where a player died.

Though Recovery Compasses are great, echo shards are not of any other use as of yet. However, since they are new to the game, players can collect and store them in case an additional purpose is added for them later.

4) Potion of Regeneration

Potion of regeneration is quite common in Minecraft's Ancient City structure (Image via Mojang)

Mojang cleverly added potions of regeneration to chest loot as players might need them in dire situations. Players can easily make mistakes in the Deep Dark biome, triggering sculk sensors and waking the Warden. To survive the terrifying beast of the dark, players can drink potions.

The potion of regeneration has an almost 36% chance of generating in a chest. This is one of the best items that can help players replenish their health.

3) Disc Fragments

Disc Fragments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

With all the new biomes and structures, Mojang also wanted to add a mysterious storyline to it with the help of a new music disc called 'Disc 5.' Usually, players find the music discs in complete form. However, only pieces or 'fragments' of the disc can be found in Ancient City chests.

Players must collect nine disc fragments and place them on the crafting table to obtain a fully playable disc. Like other numbered music discs, this will mostly have a mixture of mysterious sounds, depicting a person evading the Warden and Deep Dark.

2) Swift Sneak

Swift Sneak 3 enchanted book in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The new sculk sensor blocks and the Warden have a special ability to hear an entity to detect them. If a player walks normally, eats food items, opens chests, or even draws a bow, the Warden and sculk sensors can detect it. The only way to counter this is by crouching and sneak walking.

Since crouch walking and sneaking is quite slow, Mojang has added a new treasure enchantment called Swift Sneak, which can only be found in Ancient City chests as an enchanted book. Players can apply it to their leggings to walk faster while being in sneak mode.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted golden apple in Ancient City chest in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Veteran players are no strangers to the enchanted golden apple. This overpowered, ultra-rare food item can give players an extra eight hearts of health and applies a regeneration status effect to them for several seconds. The enchanted golden apple used to be extremely rare in the game but is now fairly common in Ancient City chests.

