5 best Minecraft potions for Hardcore mode in 2022

In Minecraft, players can create potions that give them special abilities. Though they are important in a regular single-player world, they are absolutely essential in Hardcore mode. There are both positive and negative potions that players can either drink themselves, or throw towards hostile mobs. Most positive concoctions are essential in Hardcore mode.

In this particular variant, players only have one life. This means that they will not respawn normally if they lose all 10 hearts, but will only be able to see the world in spectator mode. Hence, defending and protecting oneself becomes a top priority. Here are some of the potions that are extremely important when playing on such a difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other potions that help a player survive as well.

Top 5 potions to have in Minecraft Hardcore mode, ranked

5) Potion of Slow Falling

Potion of Slow Falling to prevent fall damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since Minecraft has loads of tricky and irregular terrain generation, the chances of players falling off and taking fall damage is very high. Millions have died several times simply because they weren't careful enough. Hence, one of the ways to prevent fall damage is by taking a Potion of Slow Falling.

Along with this, players can also use falling enchantment on their boots or keep a water bucket to perform an MLG. The Potion of Slow Falling will drasitcally slow them down when they are falling.

4) Potion of Strength

Potion of strength increases melee attack strength in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players are engaging in Minecraft on Hardcore mode, fighting hostile mobs becomes extra scary since anything can permanently kill them. Hence, while in such dangerious circumstances, they can drink Potions of Strength to get an extra boost in attacks and kill the mobs more quickly.

However, they must remember that this potion only affects melee attacks and not ranged. If players want even more strength, they can add glowstone dust to it while brewing.

3) Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Fire Resistance to prevent any burning damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even on normal difficulty, the lava-filled Nether realm is the scariest place to go. In Hardcore mode, players must be extremely careful and cautious at all times when they are in the hellish realm. To ease their way through it, they must always have a Potion of Fire Resistance with them.

This potion is extremely powerful as it prevent players from taking any kind of burning damage. This is effective even when they are submerged in lava. Many make use of this potion in various ways other than just surviving.

2) Potion of Regeneration

Potion of regeneration to gradually replenish some hearts in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are many items in the game that can regenerate a player's health, and Potion of Regeneration is one of them. If they have only one life in a world, this particular concoction is one of the most essential items that they must have at all times. They must do something to keep all of their 10 hearts safe. Hence, this potion comes in at second place.

Other items that can regenerate health include golden apples, enchanted golden apples, and even Totems of Undying.

1) Potion of Healing

Potion of Healing to instantly get a few hearts in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to Potion of Regeneration, Potion of Healing is also extremely useful for gamers playing in a Hardcore world. This particular one can instantly increase health by three or six hearts, depending on the strength of the potion. Health is paramount in a Hardcore; hence, Potion of Healing is arguably the most important potion that can be present in an inventory.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan