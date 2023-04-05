Minecraft Redditor builds Taco Bell on Ocean Monument

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor called 'u/Mochicooch' posted several pictures of a Taco Bell outlet he built on top of an Ocean Monument. The top pyramid part of the monument has been flattened to build the famous eating joint underwater.

The original poster did not only create the exterior of the outlet with 'Taco Bell' written on it and an embossed bell made with blocks; it also decorated the interior. Several sitting areas are made from deep-slate stairs and carpets acting as tables. Pictures and item frames above the counter also mimic the menu screens that are usually present in these fast food joints.

The post about the underwater taco bell build did quite well on the official Minecraft Reddit page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Minecraft allows players to create almost anything, players come up with crazy builds like this one. The game's vanilla version is enough for most, but if some want to go even further, they can try out thousands of mods that add more features, blocks, and items to play around with and build structures.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's Taco Bell build on Ocean Monument

The Taco Bell joint on top of Ocean Monument was such an innovative idea for a build that the post was an instant hit on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over five thousand upvotes and many comments. People appreciated the build's uniqueness and joked around by drawing parallels to popular references they remembered after seeing the post.

Several people instantly connected the underwater Taco Bell to the popular cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, in which the main character works in a fast food joint called Krusty Krab. They created a thread where they wrote the lyrics of the original intro song of the cartoon.

Minecraft Redditors writing SpongeBob SquarePants intro song lyrics on the post (Image via Sportskeeda)

This was not the first fast food joint built for the original poster. Several people also recognized the original poster that posted a Chick-fil-A building constructed in the Nether. The original poster replied and confirmed that it was his build and is also thinking of creating a new build in the End realm.

Redditors recognizing the original poster who also created a Chick-fil-A joint in the Nether in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

People appreciated the original poster for building something so unique in the game. Some also pointed out how Drowned hostile mobs were inside the building and looked like they worked in the fast food joint.

Redditors appreciated the original poster for the Minecraft build and also pointed out how Drowned is working in the Taco Bell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the post did exceptionally well in the game's official subreddit. Even after 20 hours since it went live, it continues to attract more and more members to the subreddit.

