Minecraft players discuss the most annoying mobs in the game

In Minecraft, players have to deal with a variety of mobs. Some of them can be passive and friendly, but others can be quite hostile. While players easily deal with most of these mobs, Creepers are one of the most annoying ones in the game. Recently, a long debate about them and other bothersome mobs sparked on the game's official Reddit page.

Redditor "u/Practical_Machine_70" recently posted a picture of a Creeper and asked which mob is the peskiest one in the game. Of course, the original poster hinted that they hate that hostile mob the most.

Creepers are one of Minecraft's most unique hostile mobs, and they sneak up on players and explode. This explosion causes massive damage to the player as well as the surrounding blocks. Since these mobs are silent and only make a hissing sound before exploding, millions of players must've experienced a jumpscare from them on a regular basis. Creepers can not only kill players but cause a fair bit of harm to their structures as well.

Users debate which Minecraft mob is the most annoying

Although this Reddit post had a picture of a Creeper and a question, loads of members of this subreddit reacted and commented on it. In a span of two days, the post received over two thousand upvotes and over a thousand comments. The responses were way too many simply because Minecrafters were quite vocal about debating which mob struck their nerves the most.

Many Redditors mentioned Baby Zombies as being a worthy mention as well. These babies can run faster than regular Zombies but deal the same damage as they would and have a much smaller hitbox. So, they are extremely dangerous and cause quite a bit of frustration owing to how difficult it can be to get rid of them.

One Redditor also commented on how dangerous baby Creepers are since they can be faster than their adult counterparts and have a similar explosion splash range.

Redditors also mentioned how Vexes could be pretty annoying and difficult to kill in Minecraft. However, they are much rarer than Creepers and are slightly easier to kill if players use Iron Golems while infiltrating a Woodland Mansion.

Many users pointed out how a Skeleton can be annoying in Minecraft, despite being a simple hostile mob. They discussed how Skeletons are overpowered and have way too much shooting accuracy. However, the debate soon changed due to differences in Java and Bedrock editions. Skeletons are much easier to deal with in the Java Edition. Moreover, after players obtain good armor, these simpler hostile mobs almost become harmless.

People also commented on other mobs like Phantoms, Silverfish, and even Drowned Zombies with tridents. The threads discussed these hostile mobs and whether they were more annoying than a Creeper or any other mob. Several players agreed that Phantoms and Silverfish are quite irksome since they are hard to hit and kill.

Overall, the post was flooded with comments by Minecrafters discussing which hostile mob is the most annoying in the sandbox title. Even after two days since the post went live, it has gathered a fair number of views, upvotes, and comments from the community.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes