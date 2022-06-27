Minecraft Redditor shows skeleton melee attacking

Skeletons are one of the most common hostile mobs in Minecraft that shoot arrows at players. The game throws several types of challenges toward the players with mobs that can attack them up close or from a distance. The skeleton always attacks players from a distance. However, a recent video posted on the Minecraft Reddit page shows otherwise.

A Redditor named 'u/SlyDemonicFox' posted a video where a skeleton attacked the player only with their hands and not the bow and arrow. The mob was in a swamp, half-submerged in water. Though it was holding a bow, it was unable to shoot any arrows for some reason.

The post was removed by the Reddit page moderators (Image via Sportskeeda)

The skeleton's movements were quite like zombies that attacked players with their hands. The moment the player came near the mob, it flung its hands and attacked them like a zombie, and the original poster was clueless as to why this happened.

Unfortunately, the post was removed by the Reddit page moderators for some reason. However, the post grabbed a lot of attention till it was live on the page.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor getting melee attacked by a skeleton

Skeletons have always attacked players with bows and arrows. Hence seeing the mob attack the player with their hands was fascinating for many players. Within a day, the post garnered over 10 thousand upvotes and numerous comments. People discussed the mob's attacking mechanics and joked about the incident.

Some users humorously talked about how it is better for the skeleton to melee attack simply because their shooting accuracy is excellent. They joked about how they have aimbots when they shoot arrows at players and how they found out the secrets of aimbotting right before their death.

Many Redditors sarcastically blamed Mojang and Microsoft for taking the arrows away from the mob. They joked about this because of the recent controversial feature of banning players added by the game developers. Others also quipped about how the skeleton will be reported for bad conduct and will be banned. This showed how players were still furious about the account ban feature that will be added to Minecraft 1.19.1.

Some Redditors joked about how the skeleton mob finally ran out of arrows in the game since the mob continuously shoots players with arrows. They humorously wanted to know the stats on the skeleton and how many arrows it shot.

All jokes aside, many users had a serious and fascinating discussion on how skeletons were always able to use melee attacks. One of the Redditors also explained how the skeleton could act as a wither skeleton if it picked up a sword thrown at it. They also discussed how wither skeletons could pick up bows and arrows as well. Newcomers to the game were fascinated to learn these new facts about these skeleton mobs.

Overall, hundreds of Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post to discuss several aspects of the mob and joked around the fact that it finally ran out of arrows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far