Baby zombie hilariously forgets to attack Minecraft Redditor

Hostile mobs in Minecraft are entities that usually attack the player on sight and drop some good loot items when eliminated. One of the most common hostile mobs in the game is the zombie mob. These can be found around the Overworld in areas where the light level goes below level 0.

Like many mobs in the game, the zombie mob has a baby version known as a baby zombie. Baby zombies are faster at movement and attack speed than their adult variants. In addition, they can join forces with chickens and spiders to form chicken and spider jockeys, respectively.

This article will discuss a hilarious baby zombie encounter Minecraft Redditor u/gimme-the-goober had a few days ago.

Minecraft player has a funny baby zombie interaction

A Reddit post by Minecraft player u/gimme-the-goober showcased the baby zombie encounter using a small 21-second video. The player is clearly in an endgame survival world, as their XP level indicates a value of 66, and their gear is composed of netherite tools, weapons, and possibly armor. Additionally, they have a Totem of Undying in their hand, often the mark of a Minecraft player who knows what they are doing.

The baby zombie interaction resulted from a farm the player was overseeing in their world. The farm seems to be a mob XP farm in a cave, as many spiders and adult zombies can be seen inside it.

The sight of pistons and the sound of tridents suggest that the player used the favored method of spawning and killing mobs using an automated trident contraption or a "trident killer." This method is used by many players inside XP and resource farms to kill mobs like skeletons, creepers, zombies, piglins, and other mobs.

As the player overlooks their farm, a baby zombie manages to escape the farm’s restrictive boundaries and runs into the player’s designated area through the 1x1 gap in the wall. The baby zombie managed to hurl three hits at the player.

However, some of its damage is reflected back at the mob because the player is wearing an armor set that they have enchanted with the Thorns enchantment. As players might know, the Thorns enchantment reflects all incoming melee damage to a certain degree and has three enchantment levels.

After putting in three hits, the baby zombie simply stops and looks around, looking like it has forgotten how or why to attack the player. It then turns and stares at the player for a few seconds while growling, which confuses the player as well. However, just as the player moves a little towards their left, the zombie’s code prompts it to attack them again, ending the video with one final hit.

Reactions to u/gimme-the-goober's funny interaction

Minecraft mobs are divided into three basic categories:

Passive mobs do not pose any threat to the player or other mobs. Neutral mobs don’t necessarily threaten the player but can become hostile if the player hits or provokes them in any way. Finally, the most dangerous are the hostile mobs who react aggressively toward the player.

While the baby zombie's short interaction with the Redditor u/gimme-the-goober might have been due to a bug, there's no denying that it was well-liked by the Minecraft community. As of writing, the post has garnered 4735 upvotes and 118 comments.

