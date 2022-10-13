How to get phantom membrane in Minecraft easily

Phantom membranes in Minecraft are special items that can be used in two main ways: repairing Elytra and for brewing potion of slow falling. Hence, they can be extremely important to some players. However, obtaining them can be slightly tricky and annoying.

These were added to the Java Edition with the 1.13 update and to the Bedrock Edition with the 1.6.0 update. Due to their ability to repair Elytra, they were considered an amazing item to have if an Elytra is not enchanted with mending. There are two ways to obtain this item.

Stay awake longer to fight Minecraft Phantoms

Phantoms only spawn in a Minecraft world when a player does not sleep for at least three in-game days (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms are a kind of hallucination in Minecraft. If the player does not sleep and skips the night for three days straight, Phantoms start spawning right above the player the next night. While some consider them hallucinations, many fans would argue against it as they drop phantom membranes, which are physical items. This is one way to obtain the item.

Hence, to obtain phantom membranes with ease, players simply need to stay awake for several nights and allow the Phantoms to spawn. Once they do, they can be fought and killed in order to obtain phantom membranes.

However, not all Phantoms will drop the membrane since it is considered a loot item. Luckily, players can simply apply looting enchantment to their weapons and always get the item dropped from them.

This is the easiest and fastest way to get loads of phantom membranes. Remember, players must never sleep since it will reset their insomnia level in the game and stop Phantoms from spawning. If they extend their insomnia streak, more and more Phantoms will spawn.

Cats gift phantom membranes

Cats can also give players phantom membranes, though the chance of that is slim in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cats are one of the mobs that can see and interact with Phantoms. Whenever a hostile mob is attacking a player, cats usually hiss at them. As a result, Phantoms avoid cats.

Due to this connection, tamed cats have a rare chance of giving players these items. In general, they have 70% of gifting players with several items when they wake up from sleep. Out of all the gift items that a tamed cat can give, phantom membranes have a 3.2% chance.

Though this is not the best way to get the item, beginners must know about this method as well.

How to use phantom membrane

Once obtained, they can repair Elytra and prepare potion of slow falling in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can simply place a used Elytra and a phantom membrane on an anvil to repair them. Each item will repair 25% of Elytra's durability. An anvil must always be used to repair Elytra, especially if there is an enchantment to it.

Additionally, this item can also be used on an awkward potion to brew potion of slow falling. This will drastically slow down a player's falling speed, preventing them from any falling damage.

