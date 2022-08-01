How to breed cats in Minecraft 1.19 update

Cats in Minecraft 1.19 are some of the cutest mobs that can be tamed and bred. They are a great mob to keep as pets as they not only give players company but can also help scare off creepers and phantoms.

Cats can be found in villages or swamp huts. They have unique behaviors as well. They can lie on beds and sleep with their owners, sit on chests, and even be immune to fall damage. Cats occasionally give gifts in the form of items to players when they wake up. Breeding is a process through which players can spawn new baby mobs. However, cat breeding can be slightly tricky and time-consuming.

Steps to breed cats in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Finding cats

Cats can be found in villages (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Cats are rarer than mobs like cows, pigs, sheep, and even wolves. As mentioned above, these mobs can spawn in villages and swamp huts. The best way to find them is by exploring the world in all four directions and looking for a village. The swamp hut is not the best place to look for the mob since it only spawns one black cat, and players will need two of them to breed.

Once players find a village, they can search the entire area to find cats.

2) Taming cats

Two cats breeding right after getting tamed (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the cats are found, the hardest part of the process begins. Players will first need to tame the mob in order to breed two of them. To tame cats, raw salmon or cod is required. Traditionally, players can simply run up to the mob and feed them the food item to tame or breed them. However, in the case of cats, players must be sneaky and silent.

Stray cats are quite shy and will immediately run away if players normally approach them. In the Bedrock Edition, cats will not run away if players are in sneak mode. However, they will still run away in the Java Edition. The best way to lure them is by standing still while being in their radius and simply holding a raw cod or salmon.

Players will need to feed cats several raw fish to tame them. After being tamed, they will get a collar around their neck and will start following players around.

3) Breeding cats

A kitten with an adult cat (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

To begin the breeding process, players must have at least two tamed cats with them. Similar to taming, cats can also be bred by being fed raw cod or salmon. Once they enter love mode, they will mate and spawn a kitten. The cooldown for breeding again will be five minutes.

If both the cats are standing, they will breed normally and spawn a kitten. However, if both are sitting, they won't be able to breed even after entering love mode. If one of them is standing, they will be able to breed, and the kitten will join the player who owns the standing cat.

