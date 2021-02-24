5 things players didn't know about cats in Minecraft

Cats are a great addition to Minecraft's villages, but they have some features that most players aren't aware of. Cats currently have 18 different colorways; however, players must not get them confused with an Ocelot.

Sometimes, it feels like wolves get all the shine. Hopefully, after reading this article, players will be more likely to befriend cats!

Five unknown aspects about cats in Minecraft

#1 - Full Moon

A cat jumped over the moon (Image via Minecraft)

Most players don't know that cats have a 50% chance of spawning black during a full moon.

This is a funny feature that can be useful for cat lovers in Minecraft. If they are searching for black cats, they should village hunt during a full moon.

#2 - Swamp Hut

A cat found at a swamp hut (Image via Minecraft)

Some players won't even see a single swamp hut in their playthrough due to their rare nature.

Hence, many are unaware that there is a 100% chance for a black cat to spawn in the hut. Players must defeat the witch if they want to tame this cat, however. Luckily, it never despawns, so gamers will be able to prepare for this challenge.

#3 - Spawn Requirements

Town party! (Image via Minecraft)

While most players know that cats spawn in villages, some don't know the actual requirements for them to spawn.

For a cat to have a chance at spawning in a village, there has to be at least one villager and four beds located in the area. In addition to this, each cat needs four beds to spawn, so if a player wants two cats to spawn, they need eight beds.

#4 - Fall Damage?

Not again! (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that cats are immune to fall damage.

Due to their tendency to always land on their feet(?), similar to cats in real life, Minecraft cats also take no fall damage. This feature is not well known as cats naturally avoid falls by default.

For a cat to fall off a cliff, there must be some sort of distraction or event that causes it.

#1 - Base Defense

A cat defending a player's home (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that cats can scare off some hostile mobs.

More specifically, Creepers will not get within a six-block radius of a cat. Similarly, Phantoms will not get within a sixteen-block radius. This is excellent news for players with multiple entrances to their base.

If they place a cat at every entrance, they will not have to worry about their base blowing up!

