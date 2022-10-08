All three mobs candidates in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 and their uses explained

The Minecraft Live event is just around the corner. It will feature a new mob vote, which is basically a competition where players get to vote for their favorite new mob introduced by Mojang. The mob that gets the most votes in the voting window will be added to the game.

Mojang has finally revealed the three new mobs that will be competing against each other. These mobs are called Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem.

All three of them, along with their basic features, were revealed by Agnes and Jeb in separate videos. Nonetheless, there is a lot to uncover about them.

Everything to know about the three new mobs competing in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

The Sniffer

The Sniffer was the first mob that was revealed by Mojang. It can only be obtained as eggs from the Underwater Ruins chest.

Sniffers can breed with each other. They have a green leafy upper body and a red lower body with yellow noses.

Sniffers are lost ancient mobs that have a special ability to smell the ground and dig for new seeds that grow into unique plants. If this mob wins the vote, Mojang intends to introduce new seeds and plants that go hand-in-hand with its features in Minecraft.

The Rascal

The Rascal is the second mob that was revealed by Mojang. This shy and witty miner mob dwells in mineshafts and will often hide from players.

If a player successfully spots the same Rascal three times, the mob will show itself and reward the player with a special item. In the reveal video, Agnes and Jeb received an enchanted iron pickaxe.

Rascals are gray in color but are covered in a greenish hood. They also have some sort of tool and backpack on them, giving the impression of a miner. Though their spawning area has not been confirmed, there are several signs that they will spawn in mineshafts.

Unfortunately, the developers did not reveal any other information about the Rascal other than the hide-and-seek game that the mob plays.

The Tuff Golem

The Tuff Golem was the last mob revealed by Mojang. Since this mob is named after tuff blocks, players will most likely have to create it instead of finding it naturally spawning underground. However, nothing can be said for sure.

Tuff Golems can occasionally freeze or move around. They can pick up items from anywhere. They primarily act as cute, friendly pets for players since moving items around does not have any major benefits.

Tuff Golems are gray in color, similar to tuff blocks. They have blueish eyes and a red cloth on their backs and in front. They pick up items using this red cloth and can also freeze while holding the item.

The Minecraft mob vote will begin on October 14, 2022, at noon EDT and will end in 24 hours.

Players can vote for their favorite mob from a special server in Bedrock Edition, on the official Minecraft launcher, or on the game's official website.

