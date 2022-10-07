Minecraft Mob Vote 2022: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Live is on the horizon with a brand new mob vote consisting of the Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. This is Mojang's biggest event of the year, where they reveal loads of new features, updates, and other projects that they've been working on. Mob voting is a great way to give fans some control over what gets added into the game.

In this mini-event, players are offered three new mobs with basic information about each of them as well as their features. It is the community's responsibility to vote for their favorite mob that they want to see in the game. The winner will be decided after two rounds, with each round eliminating one mob. The mob with the most votes will be added with the game's next major update.

Details about Minecraft mob vote 2022: Dates, mobs, and how to vote

When will the voting open and close?

The mob vote for this year's Minecraft Live will begin on October 14 and will end the next day, when the event concludes. This means that players will have 24 hours to vote for their favorite mobs. Since all three mobs have already been revealed, the waiting game begins.

As mentioned in Mojang's latest articles, the mob vote will begin at exactly 12:00 pm EDT and will end right before the main event at 12:00 pm EDT on October 15.

Mobs competing in the mob vote

Sniffer

Sniffer eggs can be found in Underwater Ruins chests (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

The Sniffer is the first mob that was revealed a few days ago. It is an ancient mob that can only be found as eggs in Underwater Ruins' chests. These are peaceful passive mobs that dig around and find unique seeds that grow into new plants, which will be added to the game if the mob wins.

Rascal

Rascal is a shy mob with a leafy green body and hood with a backpack (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

The Rascal is a shy mob that dwells in Mineshafts and will run away and hide if players try to find them. However, if a gamer finds this mob three times, the Rascal will come out and give them a gift in the form of a special item. This was the second mob that was revealed by Mojang.

Tuff Golem

Tuff Golems can freeze at anytime and move objects (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Tuff Golem is the third mob competing in the latest mob vote. They are passive mobs that can freeze and become statues at any moment. However, when they are moving, they can pick up any item and move them around a base.

Where to vote for these new mobs

Players can vote for their favorite mobs on Bedrock Edition, the official launcher, and on the official Minecraft website (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

Players can vote for their favorite new mob in a few different ways. As mentioned by Mojang in their latest mob voting articles, players can vote in three places: in the game's Bedrock Edition, on the official game launcher, and on the official website. To get a fair and safe vote from the fans, they must be logged in to their Microsoft accounts.

