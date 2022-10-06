What will mob vote candidate Rascal do in Minecraft?

Mojang recently revealed yet another Minecraft mob named Rascal. This new mob will be competing in the mob vote during the upcoming Minecraft Live event on October 15.

Mob voting is a mini-event where players get to choose which of the three mobs gets to be with the next update. The mob that gets the most votes wins. The voting will start on October 14 and end the next day. Fans can vote for their favorite mob on the official Minecraft website, on the game launcher, or using a special Bedrock Edition server.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: Do you like hide-and-seek? The rascal may be the mob for you! redsto.ne/Rascal-TW Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: Do you like hide-and-seek? The rascal may be the mob for you! redsto.ne/Rascal-TWVoting begins October 14! https://t.co/1vkJklAI59

Mojang revealed the new mob via an animated video where Agnes and Jeb talk about it. There is a lot to unpack about the new mob that was revealed, including information about where to find it and how to interact with it.

Everything to know about new Minecraft mob vote candidate Rascal

How to find the mob

These mobs will most likely be found in Mineshafts (Image via Mojang)

If the Rascal wins the mob vote and gets added with the new update, players will be able to find them underground, most likely in Mineshafts. Unlike Sniffer, the other mob vote candidate, the background of the Rascal is unknown since both Agnes and Jeb didn't mention anything specific.

In the previous mob vote video for the Sniffer, Agnes mentioned that she was being spied on while in the mines. Furthermore, the mob reveal video also shows a Mineshaft where the mob is sighted. This hints at the possibility of these mobs dwelling in Mineshafts. However, this cannot be substantiated at the moment, since Mojang has not announced exactly where to find them.

Rascal's appearance and behavior

The Rascal is a shy mob with a leafy green body and hood with a backpack (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Once players are down in the Mineshafts, they may have a hard time finding the mob due to its shy and lurking nature. This also happens to be the main feature of the mob, with players having to spend time finding it. The mob will play hide and seek with the player by running away and hiding in different locations.

The Rascal will have a hooded cloak-like skin texture with a tool in its hand and a backpack. The tool and the backpack give it the appearance of a miner.

Agnes and Jeb finding the Rascal in the mines (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

If players catch the mob three times, it will drop special loot as a gift. This was also shown in the reveal video as the mob gave Agnes and Jeb an enchanted iron pickaxe after they found it three times. However, players must make sure to spot that same Rascal three times.

This mob has fewer features when compared to the Sniffer. The first mob that was revealed also adds new seeds and plants to the game. There is currently no information about taming and keeping the Rascal as a friend.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes