Jack o'Lantern vs Torch in Minecraft: Which is a better light source?

Minecraft has several items and blocks that can emit light. Lighting plays an important role in the sandbox game since it prevents hostile mobs from spawning. Players frequently place light-emitting items such as torches, lanterns, campfires, and even Jack o' Lanterns to both decorate and spawn-proof an area.

Jack o' Lanterns is a special type of light emitting block that is mainly used for decoration purposes. In contrast, normal torches are used if players simply want to light up an area to clearly see and prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Both these items have their use and importance in the game. However, one is slightly better than the other. The article below will address both their merits and demerits.

Better light source in Minecraft: Jack o' Lantern or Torch?

Jack o' Lantern

Jack o' Lantern is quite a unique block that can emit light. It can be crafted by combining carved pumpkin with a torch and can also be found in some taiga and snowy taiga villages. Even though it is not primarily used to light up an area, the overall look of the block is suitable for decoration.

Crafting recipe for the block (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to craft the block from scratch, they must find pumpkins and carve them with shears. Finally, the carved pumpkin can be combined with a torch. The block gives out the same amount of light as a torch, i.e., light level 15.

One of the major merits of this block is its creative design. Players may get extremely bored of torches due to their unesthetic look. If they have a few pumpkins and don't want to decorate their houses with torches, they can simply craft these blocks instead.

Torches

Torch on a wall (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most used items in the game due to its simplicity and importance. Players usually spend their time mining deep underground where it is generally pitch-black and dangerous. These handy items are frequently crafted by players to light up and spawn-proof an area. Torches can be crafted with coal and sticks.

Torch used to light up a branch mine (Image via Minecraft)

Since the release of the game, the design of this item has pretty much remained the same. Players have addressed the fact that the torch looks quite unesthetic and boring. Hence, other alternatives like lanterns, campfires, etc., are used by players whenever they want decorative lighting in their base.

Even though the torch is the go-to item for practically and efficiently lighting up an area, if players want to decorate using a light block, they must put in extra effort to craft a Jack o' Lantern. Hence, both of them have their own importance in the game.

