How to make Jack o'Lantern in Minecraft 1.18?

Jack o'Lantern is a special block in Minecraft that players can easily make. Like in real life, players can make a carved pumpkin with a light inside it. It is one of the many fun things players can do in the game that can be handy.

Minecraft comprises blocks, natural and real-life materials, or magical and mysterious substances. While some of the blocks have pretty basic properties, some of them can be crafted and made into decorative pieces or used in several other ways.

Jack o'Lantern comes under these special blocks as it can help players decorate their builds and give them a spooky yet glowing look.

Steps to make Jack o'Lantern in Minecraft 1.18

1) Grow or find a pumpkin

First, players will need to find or grow pumpkins. Pumpkin blocks can generate in most biomes in the overworld in the form of random patches. They can also be found in woodland mansions, pillager outposts, and taiga villages.

Pumpkins in pillager outposts are carved. Hence players will directly be able to make Jack o'Lanterns.

A grown pumpkin in a village (Image via Minecraft)

If players do not find them, they can grow them with pumpkin seeds which they can get from pumpkin stems, from a wandering trader, or chest loot in several structures. Remember that the crop won't take the bone meal, so the players will have to wait for it to grow.

2) Use shear to carve the pumpkin

Using shears to carve a pumpkin (Image via Minecraft)

Once the pumpkin is fully grown, players will need to carve the pumpkin while it is placed somewhere. Shears are the only tool that can carve these blocks and create a scary face on one of the facets of the block.

Players can right-click to use shears on the block to carve it. Once carved, it can drop a few pumpkin seeds and be broken with a hand or hoe to obtain it.

3) Craft Jack o'Lantern

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Once the carved pumpkin is obtained, players can craft the desired decorative block by putting the pumpkin on top of a torch in the crafting table slots. This essentially inserts the torch inside the pumpkin. Players can then take the crafted item and place it anywhere.

This item is best used as a decorative piece, as it can emit light level 15, which is quite strong. It is best used to make any spooky build or make it for the Halloween season.

Even if these blocks are light, they can still be used as normal carved pumpkins and be used to build both iron and snow golems.

