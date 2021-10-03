5 best Halloween Minecraft builds

As October begins, Minecraft players are already busy deciding on what to build for Halloween. With the spooky festival approaching, Minecraft is the perfect time to create scarily, and horror builds.

In Minecraft, players can obtain a wide assortment of blocks. Every block has a unique texture and color. With enough creativity, any block can be used to build in the game.

When building Halloween-themed builds, players will have to be careful with the blocks they pick for building. Most blocks need to complement other structure blocks. This article showcases some fantastic Halloween-themed builds perfect for taking some inspiration.

Minecraft builds to explore for Halloween

5) Spookier abandoned villages

Abandoned villages are some creepiest structures in Minecraft. From afar, players may mistake it for a regular villager. After getting close to an abandoned villager, players can find zombified villagers instead of ordinary villagers. Their houses have broken doors and cobwebs.

Players can decorate an abandoned village to celebrate Halloween in Minecraft. Players may get rid of zombie villagers or keep them to create a spooky atmosphere.

4) Graveyard

A graveyard (Image via u/ItsCrypt1cal on Reddit)

Graveyards are a popular thing to build during the Halloween season in Minecraft. Players can use different types of stone blocks to make tombstones. As for lighting, Jack O' Lanterns are always the best choice when building any Halloween-themed structure.

3) Creepy nether portals

Portal designs (Image via u/PoxBlox on Reddit)

Nether portals are the gateway to the hellish dimension of Minecraft. This fact, alone, makes them an excellent choice for Halloween.

Nether portal blocks are among the eeriest blocks in the game. These blocks also generate particle effects that can help build a ghostly atmosphere.

Players can hide the nether portal frame behind blocks. This way, only the portal blocks will stay visible, not the whole structure.

2) Massive Jack O' Lantern

Pumpkin build (Image via u/CraftJournals on Reddit(

Minecraft has carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lanterns. While these are great for Halloween decorations, players can always make them better. A mega Jack O' lantern is something to build for Halloween.

Players can use orange blocks like orange concrete, acacia, and even pumpkins to make a massive Jack O' lantern in Minecraft. As for the light sources, players can use shroom lights and glowstones to complement the orangish look.

1) Spooky house

Spooky build (Image via u/u/TheCraftingCow on Reddit)

Many Halloween movies revolve around a horror castle or mansion. With Minecraft's vast assortment of blocks, players can easily build a spooky castle for Halloween.

For Halloween-themed castle builds, deepslate, and blackstone are excellent choices because of their dark texture. Players can add scary mobs and decorations to improve their builds further.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

