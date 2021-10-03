Minecraft Spookyfest brings Halloween to Minecraft Dungeons and Marketplace

October is upon us, which means it's time for games like Minecraft to receive unique Halloween content. Since their launch, Halloween has been a tradition in both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.

While the game hasn't received any Halloween-themed updates for a long time, players do get to enjoy some spooky events. Mojang has announced Minecraft Spookyfest, where they will bring some time-limited items to Marketplace.

Minecraft Spookyfest is coming to Minecraft Dungeons and Marketplace

Minecraft @Minecraft



Join the Minecraft Spookyfest:



↣ redsto.ne/halloween ↢ Stock up on capes and practice your most menacing growl: the spooky season is upon us! Explore terrifying dungeons; carve yourself one-third of a snow golem, and wear spine-chilling costumes both in-game and out!Join the Minecraft Spookyfest: Stock up on capes and practice your most menacing growl: the spooky season is upon us! Explore terrifying dungeons; carve yourself one-third of a snow golem, and wear spine-chilling costumes both in-game and out!



Join the Minecraft Spookyfest:



↣ redsto.ne/halloween ↢ https://t.co/M8Dcs6mclh

Mojang has officially announced Minecraft Spookyfest, a Halloween event filled with scary surprises for players. Developers have some "creepy cute stuff" prepared for those playing Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons during the spookiest time of the year.

In Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang already had an established Halloween tradition. Last year, the game introduced the Spooky Fall event. However, Halloween celebrations are being taken to the next level this year, as Mojang is bringing the Spookier Fall event.

Minecraft Dungeons fans will learn more about Spookier Fall in the coming weeks. As of now, Mojang has asked everyone to,

"get ready to fight through new, scarier adventures and earn some menacing gear!"

Bedrock players will receive some spooky limited-time items during October. Bedrock Edition has a marketplace area where one can buy community-made content like maps, skins, resource packs, etc. Here are some special items coming up this month:

Also Read

13 October 2021: Players will receive The Spooky Gourdian, a character creator item inspired by Minecraft Dungeons based, on the Jack-O-Lantern. It will be available for free until 2 November 2021.

19 October 2021: Players can buy The Cauldron Cover, a character creator item inspired by Minecraft Dungeons, based on the Cauldron.

26 October 2021: Players will receive Halloween Fiends, a free skin pack. It will be available for free until 2 November 2021.

Bedrock players can get the Crafty Costumes skin pack by purchasing game items from the Micrafan Shop or HalloweenCostumes.com during October. Mojang will reveal more rewards and events as Halloween approaches. Unfortunately, no events or gifts have been announced for Java Edition.

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far