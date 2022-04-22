7 best Minecraft seeds for finding Taiga villages

Villages in Minecraft have been around since the game was in beta, and they have become a staple of all survival worlds. With many past updates, villages have evolved to be biome-specific, with each biome having its own unique village generation. One famous type of village is the Taiga village.

Taiga biomes are basically forests in a colder climate, and there are many tall spruce trees, ferns, dark green grass, and more. These biomes are also known to have Pillager Outposts. Taiga villages are beautiful, built with darker wood to match the sea of spruce trees found around them.

Each seed listed below was tested on version 1.16.5.

Top 7 Taiga village seeds in Minecraft

7) 1661309399

Seed 1661309399 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn right next to a village inside a sprawling Taiga biome. In the distance, a pillager outpost can be seen. The village is of a decent size, with many sweet berry bushes growing among the buildings, a great source of food.

Village loot:

3 emeralds

6 paper

9 bread

2 leather boots

1 saddle

15 spruce logs

15 potatoes

12 spruce saplings

3 iron nuggets

2 spruce signs

7 pumpkin seeds

5 sweet berries

Pillager outpost loot:

1 crossbow

1 bottle o' enchanting

6 potatoes

7 dark oak logs

6 string

6) -4168456077221964488

Seed -4168456077221964488 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn right in the middle of a large Taiga village. Directly west of the village, a Woodland Mansion stands tall. Players must explore it quickly because right as the world generates, a fire starts burning down the mansion. The fire begins to spread to the surrounding forest, so players must be careful.

This village has a lot of valuable loot, including emeralds, gold ingots, and almost a full set of iron armor. Lots of pumpkins and sweet berry bushes are spread around the village, making for a good source of food.

Village loot:

3 emeralds

2 gold ingots

2 iron chestplates

1 iron helmet

1 iron leggings

23 bread

14 pumpkin seeds

4 spruce saplings

11 potato

22 spruce logs

3 apples

7 sweet berries

5) 2982485767214393702

Seed 2982485767214393702 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn on the border of a plains and Taiga biome. Facing north of spawn, a large Taiga village can be spotted. The village itself has multiple farms and houses that can be looted. There are also horses right at spawn just waiting to be tamed.

Village loot:

3 emeralds

12 bread

53 potatoes

12 spruce logs

14 pumpkin seeds

1 spruce sign

1 sweet berry

1 fern

2 spruce saplings

1 pumpkin pie

1 large fern

2 flint

4 sticks

4) muteaux

Seed muteaux [Image via Minecraft]

This special seed spawns players inside a Taiga village with something they would definitely not see often: a village with a ravine right down the middle. While the village might not be very large, the ravine splitting down the village goes all the way down to Y-level 16, and there are tons of ores just waiting to be mined inside.

Looking around this seed, players will find many odd things, including a tree growing on a patch of floating grass. This seed definitely has a lot of strange generations.

Village loot:

4 emeralds

23 sweet berries

5 spruce saplings

2 large ferns

14 spruce logs

2 iron nuggets

9 bread

2 leather caps

17 potatoes

3 pumpkin seeds

1 fern

3) betweenbetween

Seed betweenbetween [Image via Minecraft]

Facing north of spawn, players will stumble across a quaint Taiga village resting on a river bank. This village would be the perfect landscape to build a base. A mountain with snowy peaks can be seen on the horizon. The village is bountiful when it comes to sweet berries, so food will not be a worry for new players. It also has a ton of valuable loot, including almost a full set of iron armor.

Village loot:

2 iron helmets

Iron chestplate

Iron boots

Diamond horse armor

1 iron ingot

1 iron nugget

6 potatoes

4 apples

2 sweet berries

2) 4864266085735738205

Seed 4864266085735738205 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn next to a beautiful flower forest biome, which is just the beginning of the fun. A short walk from the spawn point will reveal a Taiga village sitting on the coast of a lukewarm ocean biome, making the water a brilliant shade of light blue. The village sits between a snowy Taiga biome and a giant Spruce Taiga biome, which is truly the best of both worlds. There is also a shipwreck on the beach.

The village loot is insane in this seed, with iron armor, iron pickaxes, and an iron sword.

Village coordinates: 183 / 69 / -130

Village loot:

2 iron chestplates

4 iron pickaxes

2 iron helmets

1 iron sword

7 obsidian

1 iron horse armor

1 gold horse armor

12 oak saplings

7 bread

15 spruce logs

3 pumpkin seeds

1 large fern

7 apples

4 spruce saplings

1 saddle

Shipwreck loot:

5 emeralds

9 iron ingots

13 iron nuggets

4 gold nuggets

1) -1994531384949376036

Seed -1994531384949376036 [Image via Minecraft]

This is probably one of the best seeds players must've ever seen. In this seed, players spawn right next to a woodland mansion. Next to the woodland mansion is a mushroom fields biome, which is already a rare biome, to begin with. The Taiga village is also connected to the mushroom fields island.

Village loot:

1 emerald

23 spruce logs

7 bread

13 spruce saplings

7 pumpkin seeds

25 potatoes

1 spruce sign

9 sweet berries

5 iron nuggets

2 ferns

1 large fern

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

