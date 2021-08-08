5 best Minecraft 1.17.1 seeds for villages

Villages are some of the best naturally generated structures in Minecraft. They can be immensely helpful in so many ways.

It is always fun to find a village while exploring the Minecraft world. Gamers can avoid searching far and wide in a randomly generated world and instead pick a seed with awesome village generation already guaranteed.

Since the latest Minecraft 1.17 update, members of the Minecraft community have shared some great village seeds. Here are some of the best that players can try for themselves.

Great 1.17 Minecraft village seeds for Java Edition

5) Unique village coast

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 3361385539328060886

This seed has quite a unique spawn point. as players will find themselves on the coast of an ocean. There are two villages, one savanna and one plain, that extend off into the ocean biome.

Right next to those villages is a rare mushroom fields biome, making this seed’s spawn extra interesting.

4) Four biomes, four villages

Image via Reddit

Seed: -4379469131957062683

This Minecraft seed is a village enthusiast's dream. Right at spawn, gamers will find four biomes: desert, savanna, taiga, and snowy. Each of these biomes has its own village.

With this seed, Minecraft players will likely have fun exploring through all four of these individual villages as soon as they join the server.

3) Double Blacksmith and Ice Spikes

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 1494374013175546218

This seed has an awesome spawn point with a village right off of a beach. This village has two blacksmiths with great loot.

What’s more, this village is intermingled with a rare ice spikes biome, making for some beautiful views. Plus, there is even an amethyst geode underneath the village and spawn area.

2) Jungle Villages

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 29213903446127296

This seed has an incredibly unique village generation. There is not only one, but two different villages that spawn partially in jungle biomes. Jungle biomes are rare by themselves, so it’s even more surprising for a village to spawn within them.

One village is located where a jungle biome meets a plains biome, and the other is a jungle and savanna combination. What makes this seed even better is the fact that there is a jungle temple within both of these villages.

Coordinates:

x - 10, y - 67, z - 25

x - 800, y - 64, z: 150

1) Village, mansion, portal

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 387579004540251912

In this seed, Minecrafters will find an incredible merge of structures not too far from spawn. Just less than 100 blocks away is a village that leads to a woodland mansion, connected by a ruined portal in between them.

These structures merge almost perfectly together. The portal acts as an enchanted entryway leading from the village into the mansion. Minecraft players who choose to play on this seed will surely be off to a great start thanks to this unique world generation.

