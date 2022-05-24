Top 5 uses of end rods in Minecraft

Found in Minecraft's End Cities, end rods are a block that players can both craft and obtain naturally from buildings within the End.

Crafted with popped chorus fruit and blaze rods, end rods have more uses than they might appear. Minecraft players can surely use them for light, but that isn't where their usefulness stops.

End rods have some interesting utility to them that runs the gamut from defense to decoration. It doesn't hurt for players to be aware of these extra uses in case they accrue a surplus of end rods.

The best uses for end rods in Minecraft explored

5) As a staircase

An end rod/trapdoor staircase build (Image via u/Mr_Stormy/Reddit)

End rods in Minecraft still operate as blocks, meaning players can stand on them. Regardless of whether they're placed horizontally or vertically, players can jump right onto the end rods.

Players can see this design at work within End buildings themselves, as some towers within the End City use them in this exact way. It can be a little tricky to jump between them, but once players figure it out, these make for a great staircase.

4) Defense

Light from end rods keeps hostile mobs away (Image via Mojang)

Much like torches in Minecraft, end rods give off a light level of 14. This means they can be placed to keep hostile mobs from spawning at a considerable distance away.

Since Minecraft 1.18 now requires a light level of zero to spawn hostile mobs, tactful placement of end rods can keep an entire area illuminated well enough to keep a player safe. It may not be the most economical use of end rods considering torches provide the same light level, but it's a solid use nonetheless.

3) Breaking Sand and Gravel

End rods can break sand and gravel much like torches (Image via Mojang)

A well-known Minecraft trick is the ability to break blocks using torches. As a tower of sand or gravel falls, placing a torch underneath the stack will cause all the blocks to break.

This can be done with end rods as well, though under a specific condition: players must place the end rod horizontally to do so. A vertical end rod will simply have sand and gravel fall on top of it as if it were a block, so players will have to take this into account when using the trick.

2) As a helmet

Players can use commands to wear an end rod (Image via u/Cubity_First/Reddit)

This is likely the strangest use of end rods in all of Minecraft. By using a command like "/item replace," players can replace the head slot item on their character with an end rod. This makes the end rod jut from the player's forehead like a unicorn's horn.

It doesn't provide any stat bonuses or protect the player from damage, but it does look pretty interesting when paired with some skins. Players should give it a try, as they might like how their character looks with it.

1) Decoration

End rods have extensive decorative use (Image via Panda Games/YouTube)

End rods' shape and function as a light source make them excellent in decoration. Players have incorporated end rods into several builds including light stands, TV speakers, fluorescent light fixtures, chandeliers, and much more.

Since end rods can be affixed to blocks both horizontally and vertically, they become incredibly versatile pieces in larger decorations. From curtain rods to bench press bars and much more, being able to place end rods at will in different positions has been a significant boon for aspiring decorators.

