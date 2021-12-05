Developer shares why mob spawning is changed in Minecraft 1.18 update

On November 30, 2021, Mojang released Minecraft 1.18 update, the biggest update in the game's history. It drastically affected the Overworld and changed the realm forever.

Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part II, revolutionized the caves and mountains of Minecraft. Mojang added new caves and mountains to improve the old and dull terrain in the Overworld.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. https://t.co/JAwwYnqKNB

While Minecraft 1.18 update seemed to be all about world generation features, it also brought many technical changes. This update changed how hostile mobs used to spawn in Minecraft, and developers shared why they did so on the official Minecraft YouTube channel.

Developers explain why hostile mob spawning is changed in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft @Minecraft



Strategic mining? Skeptical developers? Keeping your house truly safe from creepers? Learn more in the latest dev diaries episode on our YouTube Channel:



↣ youtu.be/Tx5NydA-Smo ↢ Full of ore the veins that course through Caves & Cliffs: Part II!Strategic mining? Skeptical developers? Keeping your house truly safe from creepers? Learn more in the latest dev diaries episode on our YouTube Channel: Full of ore the veins that course through Caves & Cliffs: Part II!Strategic mining? Skeptical developers? Keeping your house truly safe from creepers? Learn more in the latest dev diaries episode on our YouTube Channel:↣ youtu.be/Tx5NydA-Smo ↢ https://t.co/obdbOeVgAc

In Minecraft 1.18 update, most hostile mobs require complete darkness, i.e., light level 0, to spawn. Previously, mobs could spawn if the light level was seven or below.

On the official Minecraft YouTube channel, Mojang regularly posts videos where developers answer questions or talk about new features and upcoming updates. Recently, Mojang released a new video where game developers spoke about ore generation and mob spawning changes in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Nir "Ulraf" Vaknin, a Gameplay Designer, explained why the team decided to change hostile mob spawning conditions. He shared how only technical players knew that hostile mobs would spawn at Y 7 or below. To make it easy for every player to understand and distr, hostile mobs will spawn only in the complete dark.

Ulraf went on to talk about one of the most common issues players used to face before Minecraft 1.18 update:

So Minecraft had this problem since forever of you building this little house, and you put a little torch in it, and you're all happy, and you're going on to your mind, and you come back and boom there's a creeper party in your house and why it's because you forgot to light up this one block at the edge of the.

Nir Vaknin wanted a single torch to be more than enough to light up a room. As he said, it took him only a couple of minutes to implement the mob spawning change,

Minecraft 1.18 update has been out for a few days now. Players can download the latest update and experience the new mob spawning system.

