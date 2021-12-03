Mob spawning changes in Minecraft 1.18: All you need to know

Minecraft's consistent content updates are constantly tweaking the game's mechanics, and the most recent 1.18 update is bringing a few changes to the way certain mobs behave, look, and even how they spawn.

With Minecraft's 1.18 update, spawn mechanics for many hostile and non-hostile mobs are being adjusted. The changes aren't huge, but they do shift the locations players can expect to find many mobs in Minecraft going forward.

With that in mind, it's worth looking into all of the changes currently implemented for mob spawning in version 1.18, even if they end up being changed again down the line in future content updates.

Minecraft: Full list of mob spawning changes

Axolotls' spawning locations have narrowed compared to their capabilities in version 1.17 (Image via Mojang)

Overall, there are approximately ten changes that have been made to the spawning mechanics of mobs in Minecraft 1.18. Some of these changes are for mobs specifically, while others apply to the way that all mobs appear. Most of the changes have to do with where mobs may spawn and what blocks they are permitted to spawn upon. As previously stated, the changes aren't massive by any means, but they'll be noticeable quite quickly to Minecraft veterans.

Below players can find a list of spawning changes that have been implemented for mobs in Minecraft 1.18:

Axolotls can now only spawn in the water above clay blocks in lush cave biomes.

Cod, dolphins, pufferfish, salmon, squid, and tropical fish will only spawn in water between height levels Y=50 and Y=64. However, these creatures can spawn in lush cave biomes' water at any height.

Drowned zombies can now spawn in dripstone cave biomes and warm ocean biomes.

Pillagers can now spawn on snow blocks.

Foxes can now spawn on podzol, snow, and coarse dirt blocks.

Glow squids now only spawn in water blocks under the height level Y=30.

Goats may now only spawn in snowy slope, jagged peaks, and snowy peak mountain biomes.

Rabbits can now spawn on snow blocks.

Wolves can now spawn on snow blocks.

Hostile mobs now spawn only in areas where the block light level is equal to zero.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As listed, most of the Minecraft changes tweak the spawning of mobs in snowy areas. However, axolotls and goats' spawn behavior is now significantly more limited. This may make them easier to spot for players who know where to find them, though they won't be as widely accessible as they were in Minecraft 1.17.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider